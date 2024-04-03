'They Cut My Quote!': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims He Didn’t Call Joe Biden a 'Much Worse Threat to Democracy' Than Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed outlets misrepresented his quote when he recently suggested an argument could be made that President Joe Biden could be a bigger threat to democracy than former President Donald Trump.
During the presidential candidate's interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, he sparked an onslaught of headlines when he told the anchor, "I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used federal agencies to censor political speech."
Kennedy was swiftly fact-checked by CNN's Daniel Dale, who clarified there was "no evidence" that Biden was involved in any kind of "political censorship," but he did point out that Trump tried to overturn a legitimate election he lost.
RFK Jr. appeared on NewsNation’s Cuomo when he blamed CNN for framing his statement inaccurately by using the headline "RFK Jr. argues that Biden is a bigger threat to democracy than Trump."
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo asked the presidential hopeful, "Do you want people to believe that you think President Biden has done more objectionable things vis-a-vis our democracy than former President Trump did in the aftermath of the last election?"
Kennedy told him, "What I said was that I can make this argument, and I didn’t say definitively whether I believed one or the other was more dangerous to democracy."
"I did say that I don’t believe either of them are going to destroy democracy. Both sides are telling us the other guy is the end of the republic. But you know, they’re both lame-duck presidents. They’re going to be in there four years," Kennedy explained. "Like, their political opponents are going to be announced two years later, there’ll be a new Congress in two years later. And we have strong institutions in our country — we have judiciary, we have the press, to some extent, we’ve got Congress, and you have the military."
"You’ve got a lot of institutions that are bulwarks against a tyrant coming in to take over democracy ... They cut my quote so it looked like I was making this definitive statement that Biden was more of a threat to democracy than Trump. But of course, I never said that."
The independent candidate claimed both sides call each other threats and project a "binary choice where we’re forced into the canal."
"I have a much higher popularity rating than either these candidates, so more people would rather see me in office presumably than either of them," he explained. "But they’re not going to vote for me because the, you know, the media and this whole sort of cartel from both sides is telling them, 'Oh, you have to choose between these two guys, the other guy is so scary.'"