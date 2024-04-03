'They Cut My Quote!': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims He Didn’t Call Joe Biden a 'Much Worse Threat to Democracy' Than Donald Trump

During the presidential candidate's interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, he sparked an onslaught of headlines when he told the anchor, "I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy, and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used federal agencies to censor political speech."

Kennedy was swiftly fact-checked by CNN's Daniel Dale, who clarified there was "no evidence" that Biden was involved in any kind of "political censorship," but he did point out that Trump tried to overturn a legitimate election he lost.