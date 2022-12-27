Donald Trump Declares He 'Never Asked' Jared Kushner Or Ivanka Trump 'To Be Part Of The 2024 Campaign': 'Too Mean & Nasty'
One month after Donald Trump revealed he would be running for president again, he insisted that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner were never interested in returning to the political world.
"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it - too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," Trump, 76, posted on Truth Social on Monday, December 26.
"There has never been anything like this 'ride' before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!" he continued.
As OK! previously reported, The Apprentice alum made his big announcement at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on November 15. “America's comeback starts right now,” the politician said. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."
Shortly after, Ivanka, 41, made it clear that she's stepping back and not helping her father this time around.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
According to an insider, the mom-of-three and Kushner, 41, had enough with how Donald was treated.
“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” a source shared. “She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”