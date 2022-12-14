Donald Trump's Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Slams His 2024 Presidential Run
Weeks after former President Donald Trump formally announced he’d be vying for the Oval Office in the 2024 election, the ex Commander-in-Chief’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is slamming his one-time boss.
Cohen dropped by MSNBC earlier this month where alongside alleging that Trump is “operating outside the law,” the Disloyal author admonished the GOP for sticking by a candidate with so much baggage.
“The man is escaping every accountability that exists for you for me for all of your viewers and for this country,” Cohen told reporter Ali Velshi of his former employer.
“With 330 plus million people in America, are you really trying to tell me that a guy who’s — and I say it all the time — who’s a racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semite is the best that the GOP can present as a nominee or as a President?” the “Mea Culpa” podcaster quipped.
Yet Cohen, who previously spent roughly 13 1/2 months behind bars for a series of crimes including tax evasion, campaign finance violatons and lying to congress, speculated the previous POTUS might soon face a barrage of legal struggles.
Alongside grappling with consequences for his purported role in the January 6 Capitol Attack in 2021, Cohen predicted that Trump may also be held accountable for the series of classified documents purported found during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., back in August.
“This is a real problem, this is a problem for the GOP,” Cohen explained of 45’s apparent hold on the Republican party. “Maybe they lose this upcoming election but they save their party they need to do something within which to isolate him, now, my belief is that he will have criminal prosecution,” he explained.
Cohen’s comments come roughly one month after his former boss revealed that he would be seeking a second White House term in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
“This comeback starts right now,” 45 said to a crowd of supporters at Mar-a-Lago on November 15, just one week after the midterm elections. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”