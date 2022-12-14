Donald Trump's Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Slams His 2024 Presidential Run

Weeks after former President Donald Trump formally announced he’d be vying for the Oval Office in the 2024 election, the ex Commander-in-Chief’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is slamming his one-time boss.

Cohen dropped by MSNBC earlier this month where alongside alleging that Trump is “operating outside the law,” the Disloyal author admonished the GOP for sticking by a candidate with so much baggage.

“The man is escaping every accountability that exists for you for me for all of your viewers and for this country,” Cohen told reporter Ali Velshi of his former employer.