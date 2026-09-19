Politics Donald Trump Bans CNN and More From White House, Says the Country 'Needs Honest News' Source: MEGA Donald Trump announced plans to ban CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of publishing 'fake news.' Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Published 9:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump said three major news organizations will no longer be welcome at the White House. On Friday, September 18, the president announced that he is banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of publishing "fake news." However, as of late Friday afternoon, journalists from all three organizations remained on White House grounds, and Trump had not explained how the ban would be implemented.

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Donald Trump Announces the Media Ban

Trump: I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW, and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in… pic.twitter.com/kzn0unAV29 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2026 Source: @ACYN/X Donald Trump said the media restrictions would take effect immediately, though details about how the ban would work remained unclear.

Trump announced the decision on social media, saying it is effective immediately and blaming what he characterized as the outlets' inaccurate coverage. Minutes later, Trump was asked about the move during an Oval Office event and reiterated his criticism of the three organizations. "Because they're fake news," Trump said, before suggesting additional outlets could eventually face similar restrictions.

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Donald Trump Says More Outlets Could Be Banned

Source: MEGA The president suggested additional news organizations could face similar restrictions while speaking to reporters at the White House.

Trump indicated CNN, MS NOW and Politico might not be the only organizations affected. "There may be others to join them," he told reporters, arguing that the country needs "honest news." The president did not provide details about what being "banned" would entail, including whether reporters would lose White House credentials or access to specific events.

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CNN and 'Politico' Respond to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA CNN and 'Politico' pushed back against Donald Trump's announcement and said they would defend their First Amendment rights.

CNN pushed back against Trump's announcement and defended its White House reporting. The network said it has a constitutional right to report without government interference and argued that implementing the threatened ban would violate that protection. Politico similarly said it would continue covering the administration and "vigorously defend" its First Amendment rights against efforts to restrict its access. MS NOW had not immediately responded.

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Donald Trump's Move Raises First Amendment Questions

Source: MEGA The proposed restrictions raised questions about press access and whether news organizations can be excluded based on their coverage.

The threatened restrictions quickly drew criticism from press freedom organizations. The legal issue centers in part on "viewpoint discrimination," which involves the government treating speakers differently because of what they say or publish. The National Press Club argued that barring organizations because officials disapprove of their reporting would restrict which journalists can directly observe presidential activity. A 1977 federal appeals court ruling, Sherrill v. Knight, held that although the White House isn't obligated to provide press facilities, once it establishes access to credentialed journalists, it cannot deny that access based on the content of their coverage without satisfying constitutional and procedural requirements.

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Donald Trump Has Previously Restricted Media Access

Source: MEGA Despite Donald Trump's announcement, reporters from the three affected outlets remained on White House grounds later that day.

The announcement comes amid other disputes between the Trump administration and news organizations. The White House previously restricted Associated Press reporters' access to certain presidential events after AP declined to adopt Trump's preferred "Gulf of America" name exclusively for the Gulf of Mexico. AP sued, and that litigation remains ongoing. Trump and his administration have also been involved in legal or regulatory disputes with other media organizations during his second term.

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It's Not Yet Clear How the Ban Will Work

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's announcement marked the latest clash between his administration and members of the national news media.