PHOTOS Donald Trump Kisses Son Donald Trump Jr. and Family Goodbye as He Boards Air Force One in Ireland: Photos Source: AP Donald Trump said goodbye to son Donald Trump Jr. and other family members before boarding Air Force One following his trip to Ireland. Taylor Camp Sept. 14 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump said goodbye to his family after spending the weekend together in Ireland. The president was photographed sharing a warm farewell with son Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump family before boarding Air Force One following his visit to the Emerald Isle. Trump's trip mixed official business with family time, with several of his children and grandchildren joining him as he attended the Irish Open at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

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Donald Trump Says Goodbye to His Family

Source: AP Donald Trump stopped to chat with his family on the tarmac before departing Ireland for the United States.

Trump, 80, stopped to say goodbye to his family on the tarmac before heading back to the United States. The president, sporting a white "USA" baseball cap with his suit, was photographed chatting with the group before making his way toward Air Force One. Donald Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson, were among the family members who joined the president in Ireland. Three of Donald Jr.'s children also made the overseas trip, which reportedly marked their first visit to the country.

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Donald Trump Shares a Warm Farewell With Donald Trump Jr.

Source: AP Donald Trump pulled son Donald Trump Jr. in for an affectionate farewell as several of his grandchildren stood nearby.

The president appeared especially affectionate as he parted ways with his eldest son. Trump pulled Donald Jr. in for a hug and appeared to kiss him on the cheek as his grandchildren stood nearby. The family had spent the weekend together during Trump's two-day visit, which included diplomatic meetings in Dublin before the president traveled west to his Doonbeg resort for the Irish Open.

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Donald Trump Jr. Brings His Kids Along for the Trip

Source: AP Donald Trump Jr. walked alongside one of his sons as the Trump family wrapped up its time in Ireland.

Donald Jr. wasn't the only familiar face on the tarmac, as several of the president's grandchildren joined the family getaway. The younger Trumps were seen traveling alongside their dad throughout the visit, including after arriving in Dublin on Saturday, September 12. Trump's son Eric Trump was also in Ireland and joined his father at the golf tournament in Doonbeg. The president's delegation leaned heavily toward family and close aides, with Donald Jr., Anderson and three grandchildren among those accompanying him.

Donald Trump Wraps Up His Ireland Visit

Source: AP Donald Trump sported a white 'USA' cap as he prepared to leave Ireland following his two-day visit.