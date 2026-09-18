Politics Donald Trump Claims He 'Could Have Banned Fishing' in Odd Remark at Rose Garden Dinner: 'The Power of This Office Is Crazy' Source: MEGA Donald Trump was slammed by critics after jokingly threatening to ban fishing. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump went off on an odd tangent about banning fishing as an example of his enormous presidential power. Trump hosted a Rose Garden dinner for outdoor enthusiasts and industry executives on Thursday, September 17, where he signed executive orders to expand hunting and fishing access. While discussing the executive branch's vast authority, he used a hypothetical scenario involving his friend Johnny Morris, the billionaire founder of Bass Pro Shops, who was in attendance.

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'The Power of This Office Is Crazy'

Trump: I could have banned fishing. I'll tell you what, the power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing. I think I'm gonna do that just for a day or two… pic.twitter.com/SeyPMCzFxu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump joked he may ban fishing 'for a day or two' just because he can.

"I’ll tell you what. The power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the h--- out of business. Okay. I think I'm going to do that. Just maybe just a quick order, just for a day or two, till he calls me and he says, 'Please, President, please, you're putting me out of business, sir,’” the president said. While some critics and social media pages characterized the remarks as an alarming brag about authoritarian power, news outlets covering the event noted that he explicitly framed them as a joke to highlight his characteristic use of humor when discussing executive decisions.

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Source: MEGA Critics accused the president of being 'drunk on power.'

Journalist Alex Cole criticized the speech, writing that it was "embarrassing" and jokingly posting that it made Republicans look like Democrats were paying them to look foolish. "For anyone who doesn't know what drunk with power means, this here is a great example," blasted another commenter. Someone else added: "Seriously, America? This is the best you've got? He is beyond drunk on power." The actual policy signed at the dinner was intended to reduce Biden-era restrictions and increase public access for anglers and hunters.

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The Administration Is Changing Joe Biden's Policies

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's policies over conservation were changed.

Former President Joe Biden’s policies centered on environmental conservation and federal land management, which sportsmen organizations argued restricted their access. The most prominent policy targeted was a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule finalized in 2023, setting a deadline to phase out and completely ban traditional lead ammunition and lead fishing tackle by the fall of 2026 across several specific National Wildlife Refuges. The Biden administration also heavily prioritized conservation, which conservative lawmakers and outdoor groups argued unnecessarily locked away public acreage.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump hosted a Rose Garden dinner on September 17.