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Donald Trump Walks Away From Reporter When Asked About Naming Kennedy Center After Him: 'Why Does It Have to Have Your Name?'

Split photo of the Kennedy Center & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump walked away from a press conference after a reporter asked him about renaming the Kennedy Center.

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Sept. 17 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump walked away from a press conference after a reporter asked him about renaming the Kennedy Center after him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 16, in Charlotte, North Carolina, when the president held a press conference on the tarmac.

He was visiting the area to support North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley with an appearance later that day, per Mediaite.

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Image of Donald Trump refused to answer a question about his obsession with having his name added to the Kennedy Center.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump refused to answer a question about his obsession with having his name added to the Kennedy Center.

A reporter asked him, “Why does it have to have your name though, sir?”

Per the outlet, the president walked off without acknowledging or answering the question and hopped into the back seat of a black sedan that was waiting for him to take him to the Senate candidate’s event.

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Donald Trump Stated That the Kennedy Center Will Shut Down Without His Financial Assistance

Image of Donald Trump claimed that the Kennedy Center will 'close' for good without his financial help.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed that the Kennedy Center will 'close' for good without his financial help.

While the POTUS avoided the question of adding his name to the Kennedy Center, he answered another question related to the historical venue earlier during the press event.

“The Kennedy Center, for many years, has lost tens of millions of dollars, even hundreds of millions of dollars,” he began.

“So for the Trump administration, for me, to get involved and to take that on long-term and to carry it, or to raise money to carry it, I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition,” he added.

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Image of Kennedy Center's Trump-aligned board voted to shut down the venue after a federal judge ruled against adding Donald Trump's name to the building.
Source: MEGA

Kennedy Center's Trump-aligned board voted to shut down the venue after a federal judge ruled against adding Donald Trump's name to the building.

He then went on to remark that without him doing his part to financially aid the institution, it will “close” for good.

The Trump-aligned board of the Kennedy Center voted to shut down the venue after a federal judge ruled against adding the current president’s name to the building’s visage.

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Kennedy Center will Remain Shut Until Court Allows Donald Trump's Name

Image of Donald Trump stated that Kennedy Center renovations won't proceed until his name is added to the building.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump stated that Kennedy Center renovations won't proceed until his name is added to the building.

Although Trump noted via a Truth Social post that the closure of the Kennedy Center would take place immediately, he declared that the scheduled renovation work will not proceed until the court ultimately allows his name to be added to the building’s front wall.

The Washington Post reported in August that Trump's influence on the venue has done more harm than good.

“Ticket sales had already dropped in the 10 months following Trump’s takeover,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

However, they added that both “ticket sales and donations plunged after the Trump-led board of trustees voted in December to rename the center after him and put his name on the front of the building.”

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Image of Kerry Kennedy said that everything Donald Trump touches goes bankrupt.
Source: MEGA

Kerry Kennedy said that everything Donald Trump touches goes bankrupt.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, also slammed the president over his obsession with putting his name on the Kennedy Center during an appearance on CNN.

“Well, this is a tragedy. You know, the American people love the Kennedy Center. They love the arts. They understand what’s going on. They see the corruption of this,” she said.

“There is not a financial issue here. President Trump has said they have $250 million ready to hand over tomorrow. He’s just withholding it because he wants his name on the building,” she added.

“This is like so many other things that Trump has touched,” she continued, before adding, “It’s a bankruptcy because he adds his name to it.”

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