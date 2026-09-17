Politics Donald Trump Walks Away From Reporter When Asked About Naming Kennedy Center After Him: 'Why Does It Have to Have Your Name?' Source: MEGA Donald Trump walked away from a press conference after a reporter asked him about renaming the Kennedy Center. OK! Staff Sept. 17 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump refused to answer a question about his obsession with having his name added to the Kennedy Center.

A reporter asked him, “Why does it have to have your name though, sir?” Per the outlet, the president walked off without acknowledging or answering the question and hopped into the back seat of a black sedan that was waiting for him to take him to the Senate candidate’s event.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Stated That the Kennedy Center Will Shut Down Without His Financial Assistance

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed that the Kennedy Center will 'close' for good without his financial help.

While the POTUS avoided the question of adding his name to the Kennedy Center, he answered another question related to the historical venue earlier during the press event. “The Kennedy Center, for many years, has lost tens of millions of dollars, even hundreds of millions of dollars,” he began. “So for the Trump administration, for me, to get involved and to take that on long-term and to carry it, or to raise money to carry it, I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Kennedy Center's Trump-aligned board voted to shut down the venue after a federal judge ruled against adding Donald Trump's name to the building.

He then went on to remark that without him doing his part to financially aid the institution, it will “close” for good. The Trump-aligned board of the Kennedy Center voted to shut down the venue after a federal judge ruled against adding the current president’s name to the building’s visage.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy Center will Remain Shut Until Court Allows Donald Trump's Name

Source: MEGA Donald Trump stated that Kennedy Center renovations won't proceed until his name is added to the building.

Although Trump noted via a Truth Social post that the closure of the Kennedy Center would take place immediately, he declared that the scheduled renovation work will not proceed until the court ultimately allows his name to be added to the building’s front wall. The Washington Post reported in August that Trump's influence on the venue has done more harm than good. “Ticket sales had already dropped in the 10 months following Trump’s takeover,” an insider told the outlet at the time. However, they added that both “ticket sales and donations plunged after the Trump-led board of trustees voted in December to rename the center after him and put his name on the front of the building.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kerry Kennedy said that everything Donald Trump touches goes bankrupt.