Donald Trump Told Barack Obama They Would 'Find a Quiet Place' to Discuss a 'Matter of Importance' at Jimmy Carter's Funeral, Lip Reader Claims
Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s viral conversation at Jimmy Carter’s funeral has finally been decoded.
After the two rival politicians were caught on camera seemingly having a friendly conversation while seated next to each other at the somber event, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman deciphered their interaction.
While it is unclear exactly what the pair of former presidents was discussing, Freeman believes they were referencing international agreements.
According to the expert, Trump — who will be inaugurated into his second presidential term on Monday, January 20 — told Obama, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?”
Trump was possibly referring to his withdrawal from Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal and 2016 Paris Climate Agreement when he entered the White House in 2017.
Obama then laughed, while Trump added, “And after, I will.”
The cameras then cut away from the leaders before returning to their conversation, where Trump allegedly said, “Call me at the foy after, yep,” seemingly referring to the National Cathedral’s foyer.
Obama apparently replied, “Can you just … it should be good.”
“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” Trump continued.
Freeman also decoded Obama saying, “Listen to me, it’s a chore, a chore” — though the context of his words was lost.
Trump then supposedly stated, “Yeah, right. I can’t think of anything that’s a chore.”
Freeman additionally noted the politicians likely "appeared cordial" at the event because they knew cameras would be recording them.
As OK! previously reported, after seeing the clip of himself and Obama chatting, Trump shared his reaction.
"I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do," Trump told NBC News on Thursday, January 9, from Mar-a-Lago. "We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."
While Trump and Obama had a surprisingly amicable chat, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared irritated by their interaction. In footage from the funeral, Harris could be seen turning around and seemingly giving Obama an annoyed look.
After turning back around, the former Attorney General of California — who lost against Trump in the 2024 presidential election — was spotted exhaling and rolling her eyes.
