NEWS Donald Trump Told Barack Obama They Would 'Find a Quiet Place' to Discuss a 'Matter of Importance' at Jimmy Carter's Funeral, Lip Reader Claims Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Barack Obama broke the internet after appearing to have a very friendly conversation at Jimmy Carter's funeral despite their rivalry.

Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s viral conversation at Jimmy Carter’s funeral has finally been decoded. After the two rival politicians were caught on camera seemingly having a friendly conversation while seated next to each other at the somber event, forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman deciphered their interaction.

Trump to Obama: "Hear me out. What if we repeal the 22nd Amendment, and run for a 3rd term? Me vs you; it'll be the greatest election of all time! Think of the ratings!!" pic.twitter.com/OujMmxHHzJ — Slacker Genius (@n16thekid) January 9, 2025 Source: @n16thekid/X

While it is unclear exactly what the pair of former presidents was discussing, Freeman believes they were referencing international agreements. According to the expert, Trump — who will be inaugurated into his second presidential term on Monday, January 20 — told Obama, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?”

Trump was possibly referring to his withdrawal from Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal and 2016 Paris Climate Agreement when he entered the White House in 2017. Obama then laughed, while Trump added, “And after, I will.”

Source: MEGA The lip reader claimed Donald Trump and Barack Obama were discussing international agreements.

The cameras then cut away from the leaders before returning to their conversation, where Trump allegedly said, “Call me at the foy after, yep,” seemingly referring to the National Cathedral’s foyer. Obama apparently replied, “Can you just … it should be good.”

“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” Trump continued. Freeman also decoded Obama saying, “Listen to me, it’s a chore, a chore” — though the context of his words was lost.

Source: MEGA 'I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?' Donald Trump allegedly said to Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral.

Trump then supposedly stated, “Yeah, right. I can’t think of anything that’s a chore.” Freeman additionally noted the politicians likely "appeared cordial" at the event because they knew cameras would be recording them.

As OK! previously reported, after seeing the clip of himself and Obama chatting, Trump shared his reaction. "I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do," Trump told NBC News on Thursday, January 9, from Mar-a-Lago. "We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."

Source: MEGA 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other,' Donald Trump said after watching the clips of him and Barack Obama talking at the funeral.

While Trump and Obama had a surprisingly amicable chat, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared irritated by their interaction. In footage from the funeral, Harris could be seen turning around and seemingly giving Obama an annoyed look. After turning back around, the former Attorney General of California — who lost against Trump in the 2024 presidential election — was spotted exhaling and rolling her eyes.