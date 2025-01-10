Donald Trump Says He 'Gets Along With Everybody' After Friendly Banter With Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Goes Viral
President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were caught on camera sharing a laugh as they attended Jimmy Carter's funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
After the clip between the two political rivals went viral on social media, the soon-to-be commander-in-chief claimed he "gets along" with everyone.
"I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do," Trump told NBC News from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., following the funeral. "We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."
Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman claimed it’s possible the two political leaders were wary of cameras being pointed at them as they sat shoulder to shoulder, which is likely why they "appeared cordial."
Freeman said the two were possibly chatting about international agreements.
At one point, Trump leaned toward Obama and said, “I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?”
“Call me at the foy after, yep,” Trump continued, to which Obama replied, “Can you just … it should be good.”
“I can’t talk, we have to find a quiet place sometime. This is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside so that we can deal with it, certainly, today,” Trump allegedly said as Obama nodded and smiled.
While Trump and Obama were both smiling while paying their respects to former President Carter, Vice President Kamala Harris, who sat in front of them, seemed annoyed.
The veep, who lost to Trump in a landslide victory during the 2024 presidential election, was spotted in the clip glancing over her left shoulder before whipping back around and staring straight ahead.
Harris appeared to exhale and roll her eyes in the clip.
Trump was a leading figure in the "birther" movement, which questioned whether Obama was secretly born in Kenya — a rumor that led to the 44th president releasing the long-form version of his Hawaiian birth certificate in 2011.
The President-elect also accused Obama of ordering the feds to “spy” on his campaign over alleged ties to Russia.
Obama has also shared a few critical takes about Trump over the years.
While speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August, the ex-president appeared to make an off-color joke about Trump’s manhood.
He told the crowd that his successor had a “weird obsession with crowd sizes” while holding his hands about only a few inches apart.