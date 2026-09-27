Donald Trump Calls Out Barack Obama's 'Ridiculous' Statement About Women Running the Government Better Than Men
Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Donald Trump slammed former president Barack Obama after the latter made a statement about women taking charge of the government.
During a press conference outside of the White House on Saturday, September 26, the POTUS, 80, was asked by a journalist what he thought about Obama's recent comment.
Donald Trump Doesn't Agree With Barack Obama's Recent Statement
"Barack Obama just said if you put women in charge of every government for two years, things would be better. What do you think about that?" the reporter asked.
"Ridiculous. I love women, I think they're great, but what a ridiculous statement that is," Trump scoffed in response.
During a conversation with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin at Salem State University in Mass., on September 21, Obama, 65, gave his take on women running politics and governments around the world.
Barack Obama Previously Slammed Donald Trump's Ideas About AI Tech
- Barack Obama Sounds Off! Former President Calls Political Rival Donald Trump A 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' A 'F**king Lunatic,' New Book Claims
- 'I Always Tried to Be So Nice and Respectful!': Donald Trump Spirals and Calls Michelle Obama 'Nasty' During Georgia Rally
- Donald Trump Slammed for 'Threatening Violence' Toward Michelle Obama After Saying He Would 'Love' to 'Hit Her': 'Shame on You'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Even when I was president, I sometimes fantasized about if you put women in charge of every government for like two years and then just kind of saw, all right, how are things going?" he said.
Obama further criticized Trump in recent weeks about the rise of AI technology.
“[The] government has to be regulating this!" he said during a September 18 appearance at Colgate University.
Trump previously claimed the only guidelines AI needs is a "smart president," referring to himself.
Obama warned during his speech that the regulation of AI is just as important as governing food and medicine.
“I heard one of Donald Trump’s main advisers on this make the argument that, ‘The market will take care of it. These companies will solve the safety issues because they have every incentive to do so — if it turns out to be dangerous, people will just sue them and they’re worried about financial liability,'" Obama said.
Donald Trump Called Barack Obama a 'Traitor'
"That’s not how we treat airlines! Or drug companies, or food companies," Obama added.
Trump also slammed the former Illinois senator in a scathing Truth Social rant back in May. The businessman called to "Arrest Obama the traitor," and accused him of orchestrating a "coup" by collaborating with the CIA to create false intelligence during the 2016 election.
"Arrest them all. Prosecute them all. Incarcerate them all at once for treachery, treason, and seditious conspiracy to overthrow the United States Government," one post read. "But first, Barack Obama."
Another post alleged Obama committed "treason" and accused him of "seditious conspiracy" in connection to the 2016 electoral cycle.