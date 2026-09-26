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Donald Trump Stumbles Over His Own Executive Order: 'I Don’t Know What That Means'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump paused during a Rose Garden speech after encountering a lead-ammunition provision in his executive order.

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Sept. 26 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump appeared surprised by part of his own executive order while promoting new hunting and fishing policies at a White House Rose Garden dinner September 17.

Trump, 80, was touting two orders reversing Biden-era restrictions on federal lands before an audience of outdoor-industry executives, hunters and anglers. One order seeks to “reinvigorate” America’s hunting heritage and protects continued access to traditional lead ammunition.

About five minutes into the speech, however, the provision appeared to catch Trump’s attention as he read from his prepared remarks.

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Trump Encounters the Lead Provision

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Image of Donald Trump asked Doug Burgum to explain the lead ammunition policy as the audience reacted.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump asked Doug Burgum to explain the lead ammunition policy as the audience reacted.

“We believe that public lands belong to the American people and to the public, and hunters, fishers, and outdoorsmen should be able to access them, and they weren’t able to,” Trump said. “And this order also protects the use of affordable, traditional—”

Trump stopped and turned toward Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

“Well, this is pretty good. Is that — I never knew this was a problem, Doug,” he said. “You’re going to have to educate me. But you put it in — lead ammunition.”

Trump then asked Burgum whether lead ammunition had been a problem and if it was “better than other ammunition.”

“I don’t know what the h--- that means,” Trump acknowledged as the crowd laughed.

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Image of The president acknowledged his unfamiliarity with the provision before expressing support for it.
Source: MEGA

The president acknowledged his unfamiliarity with the provision before expressing support for it.

The president ultimately endorsed the provision based on the audience’s support.

“I know one thing: you wanted it,” he said. “You wanted it, and I’m here for you.”

“The order protects the use of affordable traditional lead ammunition,” Trump continued. “That sounds good to me.”

The previous administration had sought to restrict lead ammunition and fishing tackle because of concerns about human and wildlife exposure to the toxic substance.

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The ‘Power’ to Ban Fishing

Image of He also discussed presidential authority while joking about the possibility of banning fishing.
Source: MEGA

He also discussed presidential authority while joking about the possibility of banning fishing.

Trump later used the occasion to marvel at the authority of the presidency while addressing Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris.

“I could have banned fishing,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you what, the power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the h--- out of business, OK?”

He jokingly suggested issuing such an order briefly until Morris called and pleaded with him to reverse it.

Electric Boats and Sharks Return

Image of Donald Trump revisited his electric boats and sharks anecdote during the White House event.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revisited his electric boats and sharks anecdote during the White House event.

Trump also revisited his familiar story about asking a boat owner whether he would prefer to be electrocuted by a sinking electric boat or enter the water near a shark.

Faced with his hypothetical choice once again, Trump remained decisive on that subject: “I’ll take the electrocution.”

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