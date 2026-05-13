Donald Trump Nemesis Claims President Seems 'Crazy' During Unhinged Posting Spree: He 'Seems Nuts'

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Former FBI Director James Comey stated that President Donald Trump appears to be "losing it,” that his behavior "seems nuts,” and that he is mentally declining. Comey made these comments on CNN on Tuesday, May 12, following a new federal indictment against him related to a social media post, and during a period when Trump was posting frequently on his platform, Truth Social. Comey pointed to Trump’s obsessive, middle-of-the-night "re-Truthing" of conspiracy theories as evidence of a mental decline from his 2016 persona. Comey remarked to anchor Kaitlan Collins, “ He seems different in a bad way. Not different in you redid your hair. I mean, different in, you seem nuts, buddy.”

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Source: MEGA James Comey spoke out about Donald Trump's mental fitness.

Comey asserted that he has "burrowed into" Trump’s head, triggering late-night rants while Comey is asleep. Collins detailed the 79-year-old POTUS’ latest unhinged Truth Social rant in which he posted over 55 times in a three-hour period, saying, “You know, he posted a lot overnight, as I just mentioned, you know, bringing up things about Obama. That’s one of the things I assume you’re mentioning when you say you don’t know what the possible future indictments could be. A lot of debunked conspiracy theories about the election, Hillary Clinton, and the 2020 election. You used to brief him. I mean, in 2016, in the run-up to the election, and in 2017. Do you think he’s the same person as he was when you used to sit in the Oval Office with him?”

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Source: MEGA James Comey said the president doesn't 'seem okay.'

Comey replied, “He doesn’t seem okay to me. And I know that sounds like a political shot. It seems like there’s something wrong with the man. There was always something wrong with the man in that he lacks a moral center. But this seems off, this middle of the night obsessive Truth after– not an actual truth, but a reTruthing, reTuthing on his platform, seems crazy to me.” Trump’s Justice Department recently indicted Comey, claiming an Instagram photo of seashells spelling "86 47" was a coded threat to harm the 47th president. Comey denies the charges, maintaining that he merely found a political arrangement on a beach walk and deleted it once he realized others associated it with violence.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been posting in the middle of the night.

Comey, whom many say was responsible for Trump's 2016 election victory, driven largely by his decision to publicly reopen the investigation into Clinton's emails just days before the election, warned other Trump political targets, Obama and Clinton, to hire "good lawyers." “I hope they’re consulting with good lawyers because the president is telling the Department of Justice, which is an adjunct of his vengeance campaign, to go after these people. So if I’m them, I would steel myself for things to happen,” he said.

Source: MEGA Comey waived his initial appearance in North Carolina and is scheduled for arraignment on June 30.