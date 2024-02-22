Melania Trump's Former Aide Refutes Donald's Claim She Can 'Speak 5 Languages'
After Donald Trump said his wife, Melania Trump, speaks several languages, former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff refuted the claim.
"Melania Trump claims to be fluent in five languages. Not ONCE did I hear or see Melania speak or write in anything but English and Slovenian. Not that I’m saying there’s anything wrong with speaking only two languages - that’s one more than I can-BUT I’ve never CLAIMED otherwise," the former aide wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, February 22.
Of course, people immediately weighed in on the remarks. One person wrote, "Yes, she speaks Slovanian, some English, but fluent grift, fraud, lies, and complicit," while another said, "She probably can say the price is five thousand dollars in five languages!"
A third person added, "Of course she lies about everything. Look who she married."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, boasted about his wife during the Tuesday, February 20, town hall.
“She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages,” he stated. “Her life evolves around that boy [Barron Trump] it’s so important to her – at the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity."
He continued: “She’s a private person. It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed."
Since Melania, 53, is hardly on the campaign trail with her hubby, he promised she will be back in the spotlight soon.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
- Donald Trump Praises 'Brilliant' and 'Private' Wife Melania as He Admits She Doesn't 'Like' Being on the Campaign Trail
- Melania Trump 'Lives In An Ivory Tower Of Denial' Amid Donald Trump's Legal Woes: Source
- Melania Trump 'Knows Everything' About Donald Trump's Affairs, But 'Her Silence Is Her Dignity': Source
This is hardly the first time Stephanie has been outspoken about Melania.
She previously said the reason why Melania chooses to remain away from the cameras is on purpose.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If Melania Trump ever took her former role seriously she would've released a FACTUAL statement explaining to the American people why she wasn't present. But instead, Melania knows the media will inquire further which keeps her relevant and she gets a kick out of the speculation," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, December 27.