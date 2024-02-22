Melania Trump's Former Aide Refutes Donald's Claim She Can 'Speak 5 Languages'

After Donald Trump said his wife, Melania Trump, speaks several languages, former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff refuted the claim.

"Melania Trump claims to be fluent in five languages. Not ONCE did I hear or see Melania speak or write in anything but English and Slovenian. Not that I’m saying there’s anything wrong with speaking only two languages - that’s one more than I can-BUT I’ve never CLAIMED otherwise," the former aide wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, February 22.