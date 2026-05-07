Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Wife Melania 'Takes Great Care of' Barron: 'He's Talking Like He's Not Sure If He's His Son'
May 7 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
During a White House event for military mothers on Wednesday, May 6, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows as he bizarrely referred to his 20-year-old son, Barron, as a "little boy" and described him as belonging to First Lady Melania Trump, which led to much online speculation and commentary.
While thanking 56-year-old Melania for her role as a mother, the 79-year-old president stated: "She has a little boy who's quite tall. A little boy to us, but he's quite tall... And he's great, Barron. She takes great care of him.”
The phrasing — particularly referring to Barron as "she" (Melania) has a boy rather than "we" or "our" son — prompted some social media users to highlight the remark as an unusual way to refer to his son.
Sources noted this was intended as a teasing comment about the 20-year-old's 6-foot-9-inch height, with the POTUS explicitly saying, "A little boy to us, but he's quite tall.”
"Trump doesn’t seem to think Barron is his son too…..” noted one commenter.
Another agreed, saying, "He's talking like he's not sure if he's his son."
"His brain is fried," exclaimed another.
“Isn’t he your son also? Why do you keep referring to him as Melania’s son?” wondered another.
“He’s also your son, dips---. And he’s not a boy, he’s 20 years old!” quipped another.
“First, he's NOT a little boy. He's an adult now who is running crypto scams and making millions,” noted another. “Second, he's YOUR son too, you demented s---. I never hear him refer to Barron as my son or our son. Weird.”
“He always makes it sound like that’s actually not his child. I think he’s telling us something,” observed another.
“Their 20-year-old son isn't a ‘little boy’ unless there's something wrong with Baron mentally,” mused another.
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“Is Barron still b-----feeding?” wondered another commenter.
Attorney John Oleske noted, “He sounds like he’s talking about a child whose actions he doesn’t want to be held responsible for.”
Donald has referred to Barron as "Melania's son" or "her boy" on several occasions, most notably in 2019 during a discussion on vaping, which garnered media attention for the phrasing.
While discussing vaping regulations, Donald stated, "She's got a son — together — that is a — a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it," referring to Melania and Barron.
However, he has also spoken about his youngest son in the context of family, including praising his intelligence and technical skills.
Barron, who has been described as a "loner," is currently enrolled at NYU's D.C. campus, which is located blocks from the White House. Sources indicate he is happy in Washington, as it provides closer access to his mother and his father's administration.