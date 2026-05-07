Politics Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Wife Melania 'Takes Great Care of' Barron: 'He's Talking Like He's Not Sure If He's His Son' Source: MEGA 'Fried' Donald Trump raised eyebrows as he again referred to his 20-year-old 'boy,' Barron, as if he wasn't his son. Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a White House event for military mothers on Wednesday, May 6, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows as he bizarrely referred to his 20-year-old son, Barron, as a "little boy" and described him as belonging to First Lady Melania Trump, which led to much online speculation and commentary. While thanking 56-year-old Melania for her role as a mother, the 79-year-old president stated: "She has a little boy who's quite tall. A little boy to us, but he's quite tall... And he's great, Barron. She takes great care of him.” The phrasing — particularly referring to Barron as "she" (Melania) has a boy rather than "we" or "our" son — prompted some social media users to highlight the remark as an unusual way to refer to his son.

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Source: MEGA The pair share son Barron.

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Trump: Melania is an incredible mom. She has a little boy who's quite tall. And he's great. She takes great care of him pic.twitter.com/zbnhdFS9n0 — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2026 Source: @factpostnews/X Donald Trump was blasted for his comments about Barron.

Sources noted this was intended as a teasing comment about the 20-year-old's 6-foot-9-inch height, with the POTUS explicitly saying, "A little boy to us, but he's quite tall.” "Trump doesn’t seem to think Barron is his son too…..” noted one commenter. Another agreed, saying, "He's talking like he's not sure if he's his son." "His brain is fried," exclaimed another. “Isn’t he your son also? Why do you keep referring to him as Melania’s son?” wondered another. “He’s also your son, dips---. And he’s not a boy, he’s 20 years old!” quipped another.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump always brags about son Barron's height.

“First, he's NOT a little boy. He's an adult now who is running crypto scams and making millions,” noted another. “Second, he's YOUR son too, you demented s---. I never hear him refer to Barron as my son or our son. Weird.” “He always makes it sound like that’s actually not his child. I think he’s telling us something,” observed another. “Their 20-year-old son isn't a ‘little boy’ unless there's something wrong with Baron mentally,” mused another.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has referred to Barron as 'Melania's son' before.

“Is Barron still b-----feeding?” wondered another commenter. Attorney John Oleske noted, “He sounds like he’s talking about a child whose actions he doesn’t want to be held responsible for.” Donald has referred to Barron as "Melania's son" or "her boy" on several occasions, most notably in 2019 during a discussion on vaping, which garnered media attention for the phrasing.

Source: MEGA Barron Trump goes to school in Washington, D.C.