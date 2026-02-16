or
Donald Trump Blasted by Stephen King in Savage President's Day Message: 'Brainless Bag of Guts and Waters'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Stephen King.
Source: MEGA

Stephen King previously compared Donald Trump's presidency to a horror story.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Author Stephen King, known by book lovers as the King of Horror — blasted President Donald Trump on President's Day, describing him as "a brainless bag of guts" in a social media post.

"Happy President's Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples' House," the best-selling horror novelist wrote on Monday, February 16.

King is a vocal critic of Trump, consistently describing him as "worse than any horror story" he has written and a "horrible person."

Source: @StephenKing/X

King has previously labeled Trump's actions as authoritarian and likened his political rise to fictional, dangerous characters.

The Long Walk author has compared Trump to villains in his own books, specifically The Dead Zone's Greg Stillson — a populist demagogue who rises from a "joke" candidate to a dangerous political threat, as a prescient prediction of the Republican leader.

King has also noted similarities between Trump and the character Big Jim Rennie — a petty, power-hungry local dictator from his book Under the Dome.

Stephen King Often Takes Aim at Donald Trump on Social Media

donald trump blasted stephen king presidents day message brainless
Source: @StephenKing/X

A lifelong Democrat, King publicly supported Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, describing the then-potential return of Trump to power as a "nightmare."

In September 2025, King predicted that Trump and his allies would be "swamped by a blue wave" in the 2026 U.S. election as Americans realize the American dream was being turned into a nightmare under Trump.

Donald Trump

donald trump blasted stephen king presidents day message brainless
Source: @StephenKing/X

When asked by The Guardian in August 2025 for a "perfect ending" to the "Trumpian America" story, King stated he would love to see Trump retired through impeachment, calling a potential third term the "bad ending."

Trump's spokespeople have frequently dismissed King's critiques, with Steven Cheung previously calling the author a "dumba**."

Stephen King Calls Donald Trump's Presidency a 'Nightmare'

Photo of Stephen King
Source: MEGA

Stephen King is a vocal Trump critic.

Since his debut with Carrie in 1974, King has published over 65 novels and 200 short stories, selling more than 400 million copies worldwide.

His influence on pop culture is massive, with dozens of his stories adapted into blockbuster films and television series.

