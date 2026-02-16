Donald Trump Blasted by Stephen King in Savage President's Day Message: 'Brainless Bag of Guts and Waters'

Article continues below advertisement

Author Stephen King, known by book lovers as the King of Horror — blasted President Donald Trump on President's Day, describing him as "a brainless bag of guts" in a social media post. "Happy President's Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples' House," the best-selling horror novelist wrote on Monday, February 16. King is a vocal critic of Trump, consistently describing him as "worse than any horror story" he has written and a "horrible person."

Happy President's Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples' House. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 16, 2026 Source: @StephenKing/X

King has previously labeled Trump's actions as authoritarian and likened his political rise to fictional, dangerous characters. The Long Walk author has compared Trump to villains in his own books, specifically The Dead Zone's Greg Stillson — a populist demagogue who rises from a "joke" candidate to a dangerous political threat, as a prescient prediction of the Republican leader. King has also noted similarities between Trump and the character Big Jim Rennie — a petty, power-hungry local dictator from his book Under the Dome.

Stephen King Often Takes Aim at Donald Trump on Social Media

Source: @StephenKing/X

A lifelong Democrat, King publicly supported Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, describing the then-potential return of Trump to power as a "nightmare." In September 2025, King predicted that Trump and his allies would be "swamped by a blue wave" in the 2026 U.S. election as Americans realize the American dream was being turned into a nightmare under Trump.

Source: @StephenKing/X

When asked by The Guardian in August 2025 for a "perfect ending" to the "Trumpian America" story, King stated he would love to see Trump retired through impeachment, calling a potential third term the "bad ending." Trump's spokespeople have frequently dismissed King's critiques, with Steven Cheung previously calling the author a "dumba**."

Stephen King Calls Donald Trump's Presidency a 'Nightmare'

Source: MEGA Stephen King is a vocal Trump critic.