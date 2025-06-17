'Lying Sack of S---': Donald Trump's Administration Blasts Author for 'Fabricating' Details About President's Birthday Parade Flop

Donald Trump's administration does not like people talking bad about their boss.

White House Communications Director Steve Cheung once again branded biographer Michael Wolff a "lying sack of s---" who "has been proven to be a fraud" after the famous author accused the president of blaming his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, for the flop that took place at Trump's military parade on his 79th birthday over the weekend.

"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," Cheung said in a statement after Wolff went on "The Daily Beast Podcast" with shocking claims about the POTUS' parade — which was meant to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's birthday.