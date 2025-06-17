or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Lying Sack of S---': Donald Trump's Administration Blasts Author for 'Fabricating' Details About President's Birthday Parade Flop

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's military parade was declared a flop by critics.

By:

June 17 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's administration does not like people talking bad about their boss.

White House Communications Director Steve Cheung once again branded biographer Michael Wolff a "lying sack of s---" who "has been proven to be a fraud" after the famous author accused the president of blaming his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, for the flop that took place at Trump's military parade on his 79th birthday over the weekend.

"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," Cheung said in a statement after Wolff went on "The Daily Beast Podcast" with shocking claims about the POTUS' parade — which was meant to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump administration blasts author birthday parade flop
Source: MEGA

The parade took place on the president's 79th birthday.

According to Wolff, Trump was "pissed off at the soldiers" for "hamming it up" during the event, in which military personnel were filmed marching down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., out of sync and seeming to lack focus.

"By that, he seems to mean that they were having a good time, that they were waving, that they were enjoying themselves and showing a convivial face rather than a military face," Wolff alleged.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Reportedly 'Reamed Out' Hegseth for Military Parade Flop

donald trump administration blasts author birthday parade flop
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly was angry with his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, over the parade's 'tone.'

"He kind of reamed out Hegseth for this," the Fire and Fury writer claimed. "Apparently, there was a phone call, and he said to Hegseth, the tone was all wrong. Why was the tone wrong? Who staged this? There was the tone problem. Trump, he keeps repeating himself."

As for why Trump was apparently mad, the parade reportedly "didn’t send the message that he apparently wanted, which is that he was the commander in chief of this menacing enterprise."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Declares Military Parade a 'Success' Despite Poor Turnout

donald trump administration blasts author birthday parade flop
Source: MEGA

Soldiers at the parade were reportedly not in sync while marching.

Publicly, however, Trump has gloated about the event, calling it a "tremendous success" despite being overshadowed by "No Kings" protests that took place across the country in response to the president's intense mass deportation efforts targeting Latino communities and workplaces.

"Last night was a tremendous success with a fantastic audience," the Republican leader bragged to reporters on Sunday, June 15. "It was supposed to rain. They gave it a 100 percent chance of rain and it didn’t rain at all. It was beautiful."

donald trump administration blasts author birthday parade flop
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about his parade during the G7 Summit.

On Monday, June 16, Trump was still glowing with pride about his parade, as he informed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about how well he thought the event went during their chat at the G7 Summit.

"We had the parade the other day. They said 100 percent chance of rain. It didn’t rain," he informed Carney, who smiled back politely.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.