'Lying Sack of S---': Donald Trump's Administration Blasts Author for 'Fabricating' Details About President's Birthday Parade Flop
Donald Trump's administration does not like people talking bad about their boss.
White House Communications Director Steve Cheung once again branded biographer Michael Wolff a "lying sack of s---" who "has been proven to be a fraud" after the famous author accused the president of blaming his defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, for the flop that took place at Trump's military parade on his 79th birthday over the weekend.
"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain," Cheung said in a statement after Wolff went on "The Daily Beast Podcast" with shocking claims about the POTUS' parade — which was meant to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's birthday.
According to Wolff, Trump was "pissed off at the soldiers" for "hamming it up" during the event, in which military personnel were filmed marching down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., out of sync and seeming to lack focus.
"By that, he seems to mean that they were having a good time, that they were waving, that they were enjoying themselves and showing a convivial face rather than a military face," Wolff alleged.
Donald Trump Reportedly 'Reamed Out' Hegseth for Military Parade Flop
"He kind of reamed out Hegseth for this," the Fire and Fury writer claimed. "Apparently, there was a phone call, and he said to Hegseth, the tone was all wrong. Why was the tone wrong? Who staged this? There was the tone problem. Trump, he keeps repeating himself."
As for why Trump was apparently mad, the parade reportedly "didn’t send the message that he apparently wanted, which is that he was the commander in chief of this menacing enterprise."
Donald Trump Declares Military Parade a 'Success' Despite Poor Turnout
Publicly, however, Trump has gloated about the event, calling it a "tremendous success" despite being overshadowed by "No Kings" protests that took place across the country in response to the president's intense mass deportation efforts targeting Latino communities and workplaces.
"Last night was a tremendous success with a fantastic audience," the Republican leader bragged to reporters on Sunday, June 15. "It was supposed to rain. They gave it a 100 percent chance of rain and it didn’t rain at all. It was beautiful."
On Monday, June 16, Trump was still glowing with pride about his parade, as he informed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about how well he thought the event went during their chat at the G7 Summit.
"We had the parade the other day. They said 100 percent chance of rain. It didn’t rain," he informed Carney, who smiled back politely.