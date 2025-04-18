“I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC),” he wrote, “which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers.” Trump noted it is a “big honor” to serve on HSAC and that he knows new members — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl and Joseph Gruters — “will do an incredible job.”

“Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!” he added.