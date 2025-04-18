or
Donald Trump Mocked for Appointing 'RHONJ' Private Investigator Bo Dietl to Security Advisory Council: 'What The F---?'

donald trump bo dietl pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked after appointing 'RHONJ' private investigator Bo Dietl to his Security Advisory Council.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is being ridiculed after he confirmed his new Homeland Security Advisory Council via Truth Social.

bo dietl
Source: MEGA

Bo Dietl was allegedly hired by Luis Ruelas to investigate the 'RHONJ' cast.

“I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC),” he wrote, “which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers.” Trump noted it is a “big honor” to serve on HSAC and that he knows new members — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl and Joseph Gruters — “will do an incredible job.”

“Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!” he added.

Photo of Siggy Flicker and Donald Trump
Source: @siggy.flicker/Instagram

'I bet Siggy Flicker is his next spiritual advisor,' one Reddit user joked regarding Donald Trump's picks.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey likely know, Dietl was a private investigator who was allegedly hired by Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, to investigate the cast.

Fans immediately flocked to Reddit to slam Trump’s choice.

“What the f---?” one user wrote. “These are not the worlds I want colliding.”

Many other Reddit members thought it was comical, with one calling it “really f------ funny," while another stated it was “one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a while.”

Photo of Bo Dietl
Source: @therealbodietl/Instagram

'What the f---?' one Reddit member said of Bo Dietl's appointment.

“I bet Siggy [Flicker] is his next spiritual advisor,” another user joked, referring to the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum who is an ardent Trump supporter. Similarly, someone noted it’s possible Giudice could be “appointed to the FDA" next.

“We are truly in h---,” someone else shared. “Thanks Andy [Cohen]. Next Jax [Taylor] will be the head of ATF. Tamra [Judge] will be his next Secretary of State.”

Meanwhile, another Reddit member piped in to claim life was “stranger than fiction.”

“Maybe he put ‘snooped on all the RHONJ cast’ on his resume and clinched it,” they joked.

Dietl aside, Trump was recently mocked for bragging about his stellar cognitive health report.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently bragged about his cognitive health.

“So, I think most of you have seen, they released my physical,” Trump shared while aboard Air Force One. “I did the physical on Friday. And I understand it was a very good report. The numbers were perfect.”

He added he “took a cognitive exam” and “would challenge anybody here to meet those marks because I have a perfect mark.”

People quickly took to social media platform X to slam Trump, with one user writing, “This dude really wakes up every morning, looks in the mirror, and gives himself a medal. Well-raised people get praised by others — loudmouths with Napoleon syndrome just shout compliments at their own reflection and wait for applause.”

“Can someone ask him what his A1C is?” another critic wrote. “Can we see him on the treadmill test? Can we see him doing sit-ups, crunches, push-ups, pull-ups, riding a bike, lifting weights, squats. Anything? He’s a sack of blubber.”

