Donald Trump's Cancer Scare? Precancerous Condition Exposed in President's Health Report

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's precancerous condition was exposed in the president's health report.

April 14 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s medical report has been released, which revealed he has a “precancerous condition.”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly in 'excellent cognitive and physical health.'

"On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," a statement from physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella read. "I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)."

While the report noted he is in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” it did note they found actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun. The lesions are pre-cancerous and can potentially turn into skin cancer, but, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation, only 10 percent of people develop skin cancer from this.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun, were found on Donald Trump.

The report also stated an "examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound." In addition, Trump’s hearing was deemed as “normal,” his lungs “were clear on examination and a computed tomography (CT) scan of his chest showed no abnormalities” and his heart "revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds. Cardiac testing, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and echocardiogram that revealed no abnormalities."

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” the summary of his health report concluded. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being.”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's 'active lifestyle' is helping his 'well-being,' according to his medical report.

Though many people have been curious about a bruise they recently spotted on Trump’s hand, the report did not touch on that.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke out in February regarding the bruise, stating, “President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's bruising on his hand is said to be from constantly shaking hands with people.

“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," she claimed.

When Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year in December 2024, he addressed the issue, alleging: “It's from shaking hands with thousands of people.”

