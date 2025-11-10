Donald Trump Booed at Commanders NFL Game After Demanding Stadium Is Named After Him
Nov. 10 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Donald Trump didn’t exactly get a warm welcome at the Washington Commanders game.
On Sunday, November 9, fans erupted into a wave of boos that echoed through the crowd after the jumbotron spotlighted the president waving from a suite at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.
A video captured by WUSA 9’s Alexis Wainwright showed the jeers getting even louder once Trump walked onto the field to read the military Oath of Enlistment, standing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Trump also praised the presidential flyover as “the greatest flyover ever,” only to be met again with loud boos as he swore in new service members on the field — a moment that quickly went viral.
The timing made things even more awkward, as Trump has recently pushed for the Commanders’ new Washington, D.C., stadium to be named after him, with ESPN reporting that the White House has been making quiet inquiries with the team’s owners.
“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet.
His appearance also marked a rare moment in NFL history. Trump is the first sitting president since 1978 to show up at a regular-season game.
He arrived after kickoff, telling reporters, “I’m a little bit late,” as Air Force One touched down right after the stadium flyover.
The president attended as a guest of managing partner Josh Harris and was joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Trump played up his connection to the project on his way inside. Speaking on Fox, he teased the government shutdown debate, and again, praised Harris.
“They’re going to build a beautiful stadium. That’s what I’m involved in, we’re getting all the approvals and everything else,” he said. “And you have a wonderful owner, Josh and his group. And you’re going to see some very good things.”
Trump also stopped by the Fox broadcast booth, where announcers Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma brought up his old high school football days.
When Vilma asked how many touchdowns he scored as a tight end at New York Military Academy, Trump admitted, “I’m not sure I had any,” which got everyone laughing.
He added, “At least you realize that I never tell a lie, right?”
Fox flashed an old team photo showing Trump wearing a No. 85 jersey. Trump joked that his quarterback “didn’t have a very strong arm,” which might explain the lack of touchdowns.