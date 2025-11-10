Donald Trump Booed at Commanders NFL Game After Demanding Stadium Is Named After Him

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump didn’t exactly get a warm welcome at the Washington Commanders game. On Sunday, November 9, fans erupted into a wave of boos that echoed through the crowd after the jumbotron spotlighted the president waving from a suite at Northwest Stadium in Maryland.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump was booed at the Commanders game.

A video captured by WUSA 9’s Alexis Wainwright showed the jeers getting even louder once Trump walked onto the field to read the military Oath of Enlistment, standing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

President Donald Trump is here at the Washington Commanders game, as they host the Detroit Lions.

When shown on the Jumbotron the crowd started to boo. pic.twitter.com/ztcRrFxkiC — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) November 9, 2025 Source: @AWainwrightTV/X

Trump also praised the presidential flyover as “the greatest flyover ever,” only to be met again with loud boos as he swore in new service members on the field — a moment that quickly went viral.

Wow. Doesn’t get much more disrespectful than this.



Fans can be heard booing President Trump during the swearing in of U.S. military members at Lions vs. Commanders game.

pic.twitter.com/OQpLvuo9RP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2025 Source: @bennyjohnson/X

The timing made things even more awkward, as Trump has recently pushed for the Commanders’ new Washington, D.C., stadium to be named after him, with ESPN reporting that the White House has been making quiet inquiries with the team’s owners.

Source: @pennlive/Youtube Fans reacted loudly when the president appeared on the jumbotron.

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet.

Source: Fox Sports & NFL on FOX/YouTube

His appearance also marked a rare moment in NFL history. Trump is the first sitting president since 1978 to show up at a regular-season game. He arrived after kickoff, telling reporters, “I’m a little bit late,” as Air Force One touched down right after the stadium flyover. The president attended as a guest of managing partner Josh Harris and was joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Source: Fox Sports & NFL on FOX/YouTube Donald Trump recently pushed for the team’s new stadium to be named after him.

Trump played up his connection to the project on his way inside. Speaking on Fox, he teased the government shutdown debate, and again, praised Harris. “They’re going to build a beautiful stadium. That’s what I’m involved in, we’re getting all the approvals and everything else,” he said. “And you have a wonderful owner, Josh and his group. And you’re going to see some very good things.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump stopped by the Fox broadcast booth to talk about his old football days.

Trump also stopped by the Fox broadcast booth, where announcers Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma brought up his old high school football days. When Vilma asked how many touchdowns he scored as a tight end at New York Military Academy, Trump admitted, “I’m not sure I had any,” which got everyone laughing. He added, “At least you realize that I never tell a lie, right?”