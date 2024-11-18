Cabinet Chaos: Donald Trump Re-Thinking Pick for Treasury Secretary After Finalist Gets on His Nerves
Donald Trump has been quick to make selections when it comes to building his cabinet — but his choice for Treasury Secretary has been a tough one.
After hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, 62, and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard Lutnick, 63, were said to be dueling over the position, Trump is reportedly re-thinking his decisions amid an internal debate about who should have the economically crucial role amid the Republican leader's plan to raise tariffs on imports.
Wall Street billionaire Marc Rowan, 62, the chief executive and a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is also reportedly under consideration for Treasury Secretary, however, the choices were believed to be narrowed down to Bessent and Lutnick when Trump was supposed to make a decision at the end of last week.
Unable to decide, Trump, 78, invited both candidates to his Mar-a-Lago estate this week for interviews. Lutnick has possibly threatened his chances, as a news publication claimed he's been getting on The Apprentice star's nerves.
According to the news outlet, Trump privately admitted frustration toward Lutnick, claiming he's been spending too much time around the politician and in turn manipulating the transition process in hopes to come out on top.
A source familiar with the cabinet selection process called the battle between Lutnick and Bessent a "knife fight," with the former as the "primary aggressor," per the news publication.
Bessent has been a possibility and was additionally promoted as a potential pick to lead the White House’s National Economic Council.
Elon Musk, 53 — who emerged as Trump's new best friend during the Republican's 2024 presidential campaign — dished his thoughts on the cabinet pick via his social media platform, X (formerly named Twitter), on Saturday, November 16.
"Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback," the Tesla CEO said. "My view [for what it's worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change."
"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another," he added.
When asked for a statement on the matter, incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, simply stated: "President-elect Trump is making decisions on who will serve in his second administration. Those decisions will continue to be announced by him when they are made."
Trump previously expressed desire to choose someone "big" for the role and a need for his selection to uphold his values of wealth and status on Wall Street.
The New York Times reported how Trump is re-thinking his pick for treasury secretary.