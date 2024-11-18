Cabinet Chaos: Donald Trump Re-Thinking Pick for Treasury Secretary After Finalist Gets on His Nerves

Donald Trump has been quick to make selections when it comes to building his cabinet — but his choice for Treasury Secretary has been a tough one.

After hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, 62, and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard Lutnick, 63, were said to be dueling over the position, Trump is reportedly re-thinking his decisions amid an internal debate about who should have the economically crucial role amid the Republican leader's plan to raise tariffs on imports.