'Deadliest Catch' Downfall: Josh Harris' Secrets & Scandals Exposed—Sex Assault, Jail & More

Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris has been brought into the spotlight after disturbing sexual assault allegations from over 20 years ago were resurfaced into the public eye.

OK! recently reported Discovery firing the sea captain from the hit series after a now-deleted internet conversation provoked an in-depth discussion of Harris' alarming past.

In 1998, the fisherman allegedly digitally, vaginally and orally assaulted a 4-year-old girl. According to reports, Harris' semen was "found at the scene of the crime."