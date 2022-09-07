'Deadliest Catch' Downfall: Josh Harris' Secrets & Scandals Exposed—Sex Assault, Jail & More
Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris has been brought into the spotlight after disturbing sexual assault allegations from over 20 years ago were resurfaced into the public eye.
OK! recently reported Discovery firing the sea captain from the hit series after a now-deleted internet conversation provoked an in-depth discussion of Harris' alarming past.
In 1998, the fisherman allegedly digitally, vaginally and orally assaulted a 4-year-old girl. According to reports, Harris' semen was "found at the scene of the crime."
Harris was around the age of 15 or 16 at the time of the alleged abuse, but was not arrested until 1999 due to a delay in DNA processing.
The reality star pleaded guilty to a lesser charge: Assault 4 and immoral communication with a minor. He later served nine months in prison and underwent a psychosexual exam during his sentence.
Later on in life, Harris gained a great deal of fame after taking over the Deadliest Catch series following his father Phil Harris' death in 2010. The captain was joined by his brother, Jake Harris, as a former cast member — who also has had his fair share of criminal charges.
According to a news publication, Jake has publicly dealt with substance abuse issues for many years and was arrested for a DUI in 2021.
Harris frequently updates his Instagram with highlights of time spent with family and friends.
Between fishing clips and sharing laughs in Idaho, the father-of-one posts pictures of his daughter, Kinsley Ella Harris, who was born in 2013. It is unclear from Harris' social media whether or not he is in a confirmed relationship with Kinsley's mother, Jenna Bulis.
This is not the first Deadliest Catch star to be involved in a child abuse scandal. OK! previously reported news of Sig Hansen allegedly molesting his daughter in 1990 when she was just two years old.
Despite 33-year-old Melissa Eckstrom filing a lawsuit nearly five years ago, Hansen is still set to star on a new spin-off series, Deadliest Catch: The Vikings Returns — which premieres on Tuesday, September 13, on Discovery.
Cinema Blend reported news of a Reddit thread discussing Harris' accusations and Jake's alcohol abuse issues.