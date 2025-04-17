Donald Trump's Large Bruise Returns as Doctor Claims It Could Be 'From an IV Drip'
Donald Trump’s mysterious bruising is back — and according to a doctor, it might be from an IV drip.
When Trump appeared at the presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy on April 16, his right hand showed a big bruise.
Dr. Gareth Nye from the University of Salford previously spoke out in February about Trump’s bruising, sharing it could be the result of him undergoing IV therapy. In the wake of the bruise reemerging, Dr. Nye speculated it “could be from an IV drip.”
"Bruising is much more common as you age due to the thinning of skin and weakening of blood vessels,” he noted to the Daily Star. “As we age, even minor bumps can result in bruising and there's often very little underlying to suggest a health concern. This is more likely if a person is on blood thinning medication or has been exposed to excessive sunlight. It could also be a completely benign condition called Actinic purpura, which is also caused by excessive sun exposure.”
Dr. Nye claimed it resembles “the type of bruising left by IV drip insertion,” but there was “no evidence of IV usage or need.”
As OK! reported, Trump’s health report stated he had a “precancerous condition.”
"On April 11, 2025, President Donald J. Trump underwent his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," a statement from physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella read. "I performed and supervised the comprehensive exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing, as well as consultations with fourteen specialty consultants, all in accordance with U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)."
While the report noted he is in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” it said they found actinic keratosis, benign lesions caused from long-term exposure to the sun. The lesions are pre-cancerous and can potentially turn into skin cancer, but, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation, only 10 percent of people develop skin cancer from this.
When Trump’s hand bruising was a topic of interest in February, his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke out, stating, “President Trump is a man of the people. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”
“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," she claimed.
When Trump was named Time’s Person of the Year in December 2024, he addressed the issue, alleging: “It's from shaking hands with thousands of people.”