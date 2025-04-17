Donald Trump's Large Bruise Returns as Doctor Claims It Could Be 'From an IV Drip'

When Trump appeared at the presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy on April 16, his right hand showed a big bruise.

Dr. Gareth Nye from the University of Salford previously spoke out in February about Trump’s bruising, sharing it could be the result of him undergoing IV therapy. In the wake of the bruise reemerging, Dr. Nye speculated it “could be from an IV drip.”

"Bruising is much more common as you age due to the thinning of skin and weakening of blood vessels,” he noted to the Daily Star. “As we age, even minor bumps can result in bruising and there's often very little underlying to suggest a health concern. This is more likely if a person is on blood thinning medication or has been exposed to excessive sunlight. It could also be a completely benign condition called Actinic purpura, which is also caused by excessive sun exposure.”