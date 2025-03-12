How Donald Trump Lost 30 Pounds in Record Time: Fox News' Sean Hannity Reveals the President's Weight-Loss Secret

Trump, a well-known fast food enthusiast, often indulges in McDonald's delicacies, well-done steaks, Oreos and reportedly up to a dozen diet cokes daily, conveniently summoned with a press of a button from his Oval Office desk.

However, during the peak of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump managed to shed a significant 30 pounds.

Hannity told RFK Jr. it was a simple trick of removing a key ingredient from his meals.

"If he has a burger now, he usually doesn’t have it with a bun," Hannity said, adding, "I hope I’m not revealing something I shouldn’t."