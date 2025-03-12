How Donald Trump Lost 30 Pounds in Record Time: Fox News' Sean Hannity Reveals the President's Weight-Loss Secret
In a recent interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Fox News host Sean Hannity disclosed President Donald Trump's diet trick that helped him lose 30 pounds while still indulging in his favorite fast food.
Trump, a well-known fast food enthusiast, often indulges in McDonald's delicacies, well-done steaks, Oreos and reportedly up to a dozen diet cokes daily, conveniently summoned with a press of a button from his Oval Office desk.
However, during the peak of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump managed to shed a significant 30 pounds.
Hannity told RFK Jr. it was a simple trick of removing a key ingredient from his meals.
"If he has a burger now, he usually doesn’t have it with a bun," Hannity said, adding, "I hope I’m not revealing something I shouldn’t."
When Trump addressed his dramatic physical change, he told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade: "[I did it] the hard way. I work."
"I've been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much," he explained. "I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person like you — you can sit down and eat. Me, it's a little bit tougher."
He added he was in "fighting shape."
According to the president, Melania Trump played a crucial role in her husband's weight loss journey as well.
She encouraged healthier eating habits, steering him away from indulging in the decadent Mar-a-Lago dessert buffet laden with tempting cakes and puddings.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Trump's doctor, Bruce Aronwald, issued a positive but vague assessment of the former president's health, calling it "excellent."
"President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule," Aronwald wrote in his notes.
However, the report did not include his weight, blood pressure, what medications he takes or his cholesterol.
Throughout his first term, Trump shared his love for fast food, serving it at the White House and enjoying it regularly on Air Force One.
Former aides shared insight into his dining habits, revealing a typical dinner comprised of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate malt milkshake, humorously referring to his food groups as McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.
Trump's love of McDonald's is no secret. He even famously worked a shift at one in Pennsylvania during the 2024 presidential race against Kamala Harris, taking drive-thru orders and serving up fries during the photo-op.