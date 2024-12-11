'Disgrace': Donald Trump Mocked for Likely Being Named Time's 2024 'Person of the Year'
President-elect Donald Trump will reportedly be revealed as Time magazine's "Person of the Year" after his landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.
However, several online critics have taken to social media to voice their concern over the title.
The announcement was shared on X by several of the President-elect's supporters, including his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who wrote: "Trump wins Time Person of The Year and Chris Wray announces he’s out of the FBI on the same day!!! Are you sick of all the winning yet?"
A number of the GOP leader's loudest critics also shared the news and criticized the pick for being "pandering" and a "disgrace" for the publication.
One user shared the report and wrote: "I bet they're doing it because they're struggling with viewership and probably need money. Trump attracts attention. Attention creates traffic. Traffic provides an opportunity for increased revenue."
Another user pointed out: It was expected. The U.S. Presidential election winner has always been Time magazine's 'Person of the Year' winner for those years since 2000."
Trump, who had previously received this title in 2016, emerged victorious once more after winning a second term in the White House, surpassing notable figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.
In the tradition upheld since 2000, where the winner of the presidential election is bestowed with the title of "Person of the Year," Donald solidified his position for the upcoming year.
Four years prior, Donald's victory sparked widespread discussions about the impact he would have on the nation, earning recognition from Time as the individual with the most significant influence.
When Time named the former president "Person of the Year" in 2016, they said, "Trump is poised to preside, for better or worse. For those who believe this is all for the better, Trump’s victory represents a long-overdue rebuke to an entrenched and arrogant governing class; for those who see it as for the worse, the destruction extends to cherished norms of civility and discourse, a politics poisoned by vile streams of racism, sexism, nativism."
Donald was on the cover of Time three times in 2024.
Donald, 78, has spent most of his time after winning the 2024 election at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla., and has rarely gone up to New York since he was convicted in Manhattan’s “hush money” case.
His lawyers are trying to throw out the case altogether before he returns to the White House.