Donald Trump Flaunts Bruised Right Hand After New York Speaking Event Amid Health Concerns

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Donald Trump flashed his bruised right hand on Friday, May 22, while boarding his plane back to Washington D.C. following a speech in New York. While speaking with reporters on the tarmac of Morristown Airport in New Jersey, the president, 79, showed off his purple-colored palm.

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Donald Trump Often Covers His Bruises With Makeup and Bandages

bruising and discoloration is visible on the back of Trump's right hand as he boards AF1 a few moments ago



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/Auf3PwUfVU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump's hand had a purple discoloration.

While Trump usually covers his bruises with makeup or bandages, he opted to keep it bare for his event. The politician's discoloration has been attributed to continuous handshaking and his use of aspirin. He reportedly takes 325 mg of the drug a day to keep his blood thin, however, the recommended daily dose for men is 75 mg to 100 mg.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump explained to The Wall Street Journal back in January. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously stated the POTUS "has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day." Last July, the White House divulged Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

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Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency in July 2025

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's swollen ankles have also been a topic of discussion.

The condition is common in older individuals and makes it difficult for blood to travel back to the heart. Therefore, the blood pools in the arm and leg veins, leading to massive swelling. Trump's swollen cankles have also been a topic of conversation as of late. His visibly puffy ankles were seen last month when he met with King Charles for his historic state visit. During a meeting at Oval Office with the monarch, 77, Trump's ankles were wrapped in his socks and looked swollen.

Source: MEGA The POTUS has 'tremendous health,' according to his spokesperson.