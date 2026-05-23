Donald Trump Flaunts Bruised Right Hand After New York Speaking Event Amid Health Concerns
May 23 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Donald Trump flashed his bruised right hand on Friday, May 22, while boarding his plane back to Washington D.C. following a speech in New York.
While speaking with reporters on the tarmac of Morristown Airport in New Jersey, the president, 79, showed off his purple-colored palm.
Donald Trump Often Covers His Bruises With Makeup and Bandages
While Trump usually covers his bruises with makeup or bandages, he opted to keep it bare for his event.
The politician's discoloration has been attributed to continuous handshaking and his use of aspirin.
He reportedly takes 325 mg of the drug a day to keep his blood thin, however, the recommended daily dose for men is 75 mg to 100 mg.
“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump explained to The Wall Street Journal back in January. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously stated the POTUS "has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."
Last July, the White House divulged Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
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Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency in July 2025
The condition is common in older individuals and makes it difficult for blood to travel back to the heart. Therefore, the blood pools in the arm and leg veins, leading to massive swelling.
Trump's swollen cankles have also been a topic of conversation as of late. His visibly puffy ankles were seen last month when he met with King Charles for his historic state visit.
During a meeting at Oval Office with the monarch, 77, Trump's ankles were wrapped in his socks and looked swollen.
During the same visit, the businessman reportedly put makeup on both of his hands to conceal a dark, purplish discoloration.
Trump also told The Wall Street Journal that he's not a fan of compression socks for his feet. "I didn't like them," he simply stated.
His cankles have been seen on more than one occasion. They were spotted during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in October 2025.
His distended ankles were even recently seen during a trip to the dentist earlier this month alongside son Donald Trump Jr.
“President Trump has tremendous health. He’s a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having." the Celebrity Apprentice star's spokesperson said at the time.