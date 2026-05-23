or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump Flaunts Bruised Right Hand After New York Speaking Event Amid Health Concerns

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump showed off his bruised right hand while boarding his plane back to Washington D.C. on May 22.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump flashed his bruised right hand on Friday, May 22, while boarding his plane back to Washington D.C. following a speech in New York.

While speaking with reporters on the tarmac of Morristown Airport in New Jersey, the president, 79, showed off his purple-colored palm.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Often Covers His Bruises With Makeup and Bandages

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump's hand had a purple discoloration.

While Trump usually covers his bruises with makeup or bandages, he opted to keep it bare for his event.

The politician's discoloration has been attributed to continuous handshaking and his use of aspirin.

He reportedly takes 325 mg of the drug a day to keep his blood thin, however, the recommended daily dose for men is 75 mg to 100 mg.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

“I’m a little superstitious,” Trump explained to The Wall Street Journal back in January. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously stated the POTUS "has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."

Last July, the White House divulged Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency in July 2025

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's swollen ankles have also been a topic of discussion.

The condition is common in older individuals and makes it difficult for blood to travel back to the heart. Therefore, the blood pools in the arm and leg veins, leading to massive swelling.

Trump's swollen cankles have also been a topic of conversation as of late. His visibly puffy ankles were seen last month when he met with King Charles for his historic state visit.

During a meeting at Oval Office with the monarch, 77, Trump's ankles were wrapped in his socks and looked swollen.

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS has 'tremendous health,' according to his spokesperson.

During the same visit, the businessman reportedly put makeup on both of his hands to conceal a dark, purplish discoloration.

Trump also told The Wall Street Journal that he's not a fan of compression socks for his feet. "I didn't like them," he simply stated.

His cankles have been seen on more than one occasion. They were spotted during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in October 2025.

His distended ankles were even recently seen during a trip to the dentist earlier this month alongside son Donald Trump Jr.

“President Trump has tremendous health. He’s a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having." the Celebrity Apprentice star's spokesperson said at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.