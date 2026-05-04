Donald Trump, 79, Puts Swollen Cankles on Display After Surprise Medical Trip
May 4 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump, 79, displayed visibly swollen ankles upon returning to the White House after a weekend trip to Florida that included an unpublicized "scheduled dental appointment," prompting renewed health scrutiny.
Swollen ankles, sometimes called "cankles," were observed after a Florida trip and during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with King Charles III.
“Trump was photographed with son Donald Jr. on the south lawn of the White House on Sunday, with the president’s thick ankles visible,” noted The Daily Beast, which has been intrepid in its coverage of the almost-octogenarian POTUS’ health.
The POTUS’ sudden unplanned trip to the dentist on Saturday, May 3, sparked much speculation that his health is worse than the White House says it is.
Donald left his golf club in Jupiter, Fla., for the appointment, which lasted two hours. A source at the medical building confirmed that the aging president was indeed there to see a dentist.
The White House stated that it was a "scheduled dental appointment" and confirmed that no anesthesia was used.
The White House has previously defended the president's health, calling him energetic, and noted that while he was prescribed compression socks for the chronic venous insufficiency, he previously stopped wearing them, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
"I didn't like them," he told the WSJ.
The incident adds to ongoing speculation about the aging president's health and physical appearance during official duties.
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Some people, including Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a frequent commentator on the president’s health, questioned why he visited a private dentist instead of using the White House's on-site dental facility.
“There’s been such a lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions,” Jonathan wrote on X. “The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there), so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he likes the dentist.”
Speculation escalated after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) posted an unrelated "Pray for President Trump" message on X. Social media users falsely linked her post to his dental visit, sparking unfounded internet rumors about emergency surgery. No government official has confirmed any medical emergency or surgical procedure.
Donald is reportedly overdue for his next annual physical exam. His last recorded "routine yearly" physical, and second such checkup within six months, took place on October 10, 2025, following a prior examination on April 11, 2025, both of which declared him in excellent health.
Donald's frequent cankle cameos have sparked social media diagnosticians to comment that something isn’t right.
“JEEZ, that is really, really bad. Dude needs to be on a strong diuretic," and "My goodness, his cankles are famous now," quipped one observer.