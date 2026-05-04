HEALTH Donald Trump, 79, Puts Swollen Cankles on Display After Surprise Medical Trip Source: MEGA Following a surprise Saturday dental visit, Donald Trump's cankles made a cameo on the White House lawn, fueling health rumors. Lesley Abravanel May 4 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump, 79, displayed visibly swollen ankles upon returning to the White House after a weekend trip to Florida that included an unpublicized "scheduled dental appointment," prompting renewed health scrutiny. Swollen ankles, sometimes called "cankles," were observed after a Florida trip and during a high-profile Oval Office meeting with King Charles III. “Trump was photographed with son Donald Jr. on the south lawn of the White House on Sunday, with the president’s thick ankles visible,” noted The Daily Beast, which has been intrepid in its coverage of the almost-octogenarian POTUS’ health.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's in good health.

The POTUS’ sudden unplanned trip to the dentist on Saturday, May 3, sparked much speculation that his health is worse than the White House says it is. Donald left his golf club in Jupiter, Fla., for the appointment, which lasted two hours. A source at the medical building confirmed that the aging president was indeed there to see a dentist. The White House stated that it was a "scheduled dental appointment" and confirmed that no anesthesia was used.

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Source: MEGA The White House has previously defended the president's health.

The White House has previously defended the president's health, calling him energetic, and noted that while he was prescribed compression socks for the chronic venous insufficiency, he previously stopped wearing them, according to a Wall Street Journal report. "I didn't like them," he told the WSJ. The incident adds to ongoing speculation about the aging president's health and physical appearance during official duties.

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There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions. The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist. https://t.co/MNX1mRsVsA — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 3, 2026 Source: @JReinerMD/X The president had a dentist appointment recently.

Some people, including Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a frequent commentator on the president’s health, questioned why he visited a private dentist instead of using the White House's on-site dental facility. “There’s been such a lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions,” Jonathan wrote on X. “The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there), so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he likes the dentist.” Speculation escalated after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) posted an unrelated "Pray for President Trump" message on X. Social media users falsely linked her post to his dental visit, sparking unfounded internet rumors about emergency surgery. No government official has confirmed any medical emergency or surgical procedure.

Source: MEGA Donald is reportedly overdue for his next annual physical exam.