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Donald Trump's Cankles on Full Display During Meeting With King Charles

pic of King Charles & Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's swollen ankles appeared during a historic visit with King Charles, fueling more speculation about the POTUS' health.

April 29 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

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During a high-profile state visit on April 28, photographers captured images of President Donald Trump’s visibly swollen ankles — often referred to as "cankles" — during an Oval Office meeting with King Charles III.

The 79-year-old president was seen sitting with the 77-year-old monarch, and his lower limbs became a focal point in multiple photos.

The meeting took place in the Oval Office on the second day of the King’s four-day historic state visit to the U.S.

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image of The swelling is reportedly a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency.
Source: MEGA

The swelling is reportedly a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency.

The swelling is reportedly a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition for which Trump was diagnosed in July 2025.

He previously mentioned to The Wall Street Journal that he briefly used compression socks but stopped because he "didn't like them.”

While official White House photos appeared to avoid showing the president's lower limbs, The Daily Beast published the images, fueling renewed speculation regarding the president's health.

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image of Trump’s cankles also made a cameo earlier in April.
Source: MEGA

Trump’s cankles also made a cameo earlier in April.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast in a canned statement that “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in modern American history. The only thing swollen is Vic Verbalaitis’ stupidity that will prevent him from working for a legitimate news outlet.”

Trump’s cankles also made a cameo earlier in April, when he hosted Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

The Daily Beast also noted, “As King Charles III and Queen Camilla first visited the White House on Monday, Trump slathered both his hands in makeup to conceal their dark, purplish discoloration.”

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image of Some experts claim the president has dementia.
Source: MEGA

Some experts claim the president has dementia.

Reports in late April noted that the president appeared to have missed or delayed his scheduled annual physical at Walter Reed, sparking further speculation about his health.

Recent media coverage has focused on his physical gait, including a video from April showing him appearing to limp while descending stairs in Miami.

In addition to his declining physical health, several experts, including MS NOW chief medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta and psychologist Dr. John Gartner, have suggested Trump shows "all the signs of dementia." They point to erratic behavior, difficulty finishing sentences, a declining vocabulary, and instances of "word salad" as evidence of a significant breakdown in linguistic competency.

image of Observers have noted signs consistent with neurological issues, such as an abnormal gait.
Source: MEGA

Observers have noted signs consistent with neurological issues, such as an abnormal gait.

Observers have noted signs consistent with neurological issues, such as an abnormal gait, frequent nodding off in meetings, and episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness. One expert suggested his cautious descent of stairs while gripping a banister could be "consistent with having had a stroke.”

In January, Dr. Bruce Davidson, a professor of medicine at Washington State University, opined that evidence suggested Trump suffered a stroke, pointing to observed "shuffling," reported garbled speech, excessive daytime sleepiness, and the use of the left hand for stability while descending stairs.

Davidson highlighted that Trump's reported use of a daily 325 mg aspirin is consistent with a regimen following a stroke.

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