or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Admitted He's Building the White House Ballroom as a 'Monument to Myself Because No One Else Will,' Jesse Watters Claims

Split photo of Donald Trump and Jesse Watters
Source: mega;@tvnewsnow/x

Construction for the White House ballroom began earlier this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump isn't doing anything to ward off claims about his narcissism.

While Fox News host Jesse Watters was speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, December 20, he recounted his conversation with the president about the White House ballroom renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Ballroom Is a 'Monument' to Himself

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump allegedly told Jesse Watters he was building the White House ballroom as 'a monument to myself.'
Source: @tvnewsnow/x

Donald Trump allegedly told Jesse Watters he was building the White House ballroom as 'a monument to myself.'

While dining, the president asked Watters if he wanted to see the rendition of "the big, beautiful ballroom."

"I said, ‘Sure, let me see it.' He rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don't know if you know this — the ballroom is huge. Like, I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House,'" Watters spilled.

"He said, 'Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself because no-one else will!'" the TV star revealed of the POTUS' confession.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tvnewsnow/x

Watters was having dinner with the president when he showed the TV star the ballroom blueprint.

Trump began construction on the ballroom earlier this year despite much backlash for destroying historical parts of the White House.

Originally, the project was estimated to cost between $250 and $300 million, but earlier this month, the president referred to the expense as $400 million. It's being funded by the POTUS and private donors.

Article continues below advertisement

Construction Is Moving Ahead

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of A judge recently ruled construction on the ballroom could continue after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit.
Source: mega

A judge recently ruled construction on the ballroom could continue after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit.

On Tuesday, December 16, a federal judge ruled that construction could continue after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to stop the plans.

They claimed Trump's administration began the renovations before the blueprint was submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission and given approval from Congress.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Demolition on the White House's East Wing was captured in photos.
Source: mega

Demolition on the White House's East Wing was captured in photos.

Trump's staffers told the judge that "within the next two weeks," they would meet with the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts to discuss the plans. The judge stated the meeting must take place, and a preliminary injunction will be held in January.

The 90,000-square-foot event space should be done by the summer of 2028.

"We’re going to have something that’s really, really spectacular," the POTUS raved. "And I thank the judge in the case for the courage in making the proper decision, because we didn’t want to be held up."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Renovation Demolished Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden

Photo of Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg slammed Trump's decision to demolish his grandmother Jackie Kennedy's rose garden.
Source: mega

Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg slammed Trump's decision to demolish his grandmother Jackie Kennedy's rose garden.

Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg was one of many to criticize the decision, as it destroyed his relative's rose garden.

"I actually think it’s not terrible to redo things. My grandmother and grandfather made changes themselves, and that’s a great thing. We should update it — but that’s not what’s going on here," he expressed in an interview. "It’s a ballroom being built with billion-dollar donations from the largest, most powerful companies, and you can tell where Trump’s interests lie. And to me, it was like, oh, he’s definitely going to to try to stay. He is rebuilding the White House. He’s not going anywhere unless he is removed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.