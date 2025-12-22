Donald Trump Admitted He's Building the White House Ballroom as a 'Monument to Myself Because No One Else Will,' Jesse Watters Claims
Dec. 22 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump isn't doing anything to ward off claims about his narcissism.
While Fox News host Jesse Watters was speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, December 20, he recounted his conversation with the president about the White House ballroom renovations.
Donald Trump's Ballroom Is a 'Monument' to Himself
While dining, the president asked Watters if he wanted to see the rendition of "the big, beautiful ballroom."
"I said, ‘Sure, let me see it.' He rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don't know if you know this — the ballroom is huge. Like, I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House,'" Watters spilled.
"He said, 'Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself because no-one else will!'" the TV star revealed of the POTUS' confession.
Trump began construction on the ballroom earlier this year despite much backlash for destroying historical parts of the White House.
Originally, the project was estimated to cost between $250 and $300 million, but earlier this month, the president referred to the expense as $400 million. It's being funded by the POTUS and private donors.
Construction Is Moving Ahead
On Tuesday, December 16, a federal judge ruled that construction could continue after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to stop the plans.
They claimed Trump's administration began the renovations before the blueprint was submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission and given approval from Congress.
Trump's staffers told the judge that "within the next two weeks," they would meet with the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts to discuss the plans. The judge stated the meeting must take place, and a preliminary injunction will be held in January.
The 90,000-square-foot event space should be done by the summer of 2028.
"We’re going to have something that’s really, really spectacular," the POTUS raved. "And I thank the judge in the case for the courage in making the proper decision, because we didn’t want to be held up."
Trump's Renovation Demolished Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden
Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg was one of many to criticize the decision, as it destroyed his relative's rose garden.
"I actually think it’s not terrible to redo things. My grandmother and grandfather made changes themselves, and that’s a great thing. We should update it — but that’s not what’s going on here," he expressed in an interview. "It’s a ballroom being built with billion-dollar donations from the largest, most powerful companies, and you can tell where Trump’s interests lie. And to me, it was like, oh, he’s definitely going to to try to stay. He is rebuilding the White House. He’s not going anywhere unless he is removed."