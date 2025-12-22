Donald Trump Admitted He's Building the White House Ballroom as a 'Monument to Myself Because No One Else Will,' Jesse Watters Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump isn't doing anything to ward off claims about his narcissism. While Fox News host Jesse Watters was speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, December 20, he recounted his conversation with the president about the White House ballroom renovations.

Donald Trump's Ballroom Is a 'Monument' to Himself

Source: @tvnewsnow/x Donald Trump allegedly told Jesse Watters he was building the White House ballroom as 'a monument to myself.'

While dining, the president asked Watters if he wanted to see the rendition of "the big, beautiful ballroom." "I said, ‘Sure, let me see it.' He rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don't know if you know this — the ballroom is huge. Like, I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House,'" Watters spilled. "He said, 'Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself because no-one else will!'" the TV star revealed of the POTUS' confession.

Source: @tvnewsnow/x Watters was having dinner with the president when he showed the TV star the ballroom blueprint.

Trump began construction on the ballroom earlier this year despite much backlash for destroying historical parts of the White House. Originally, the project was estimated to cost between $250 and $300 million, but earlier this month, the president referred to the expense as $400 million. It's being funded by the POTUS and private donors.

Construction Is Moving Ahead

Source: mega A judge recently ruled construction on the ballroom could continue after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit.

On Tuesday, December 16, a federal judge ruled that construction could continue after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to stop the plans. They claimed Trump's administration began the renovations before the blueprint was submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission and given approval from Congress.

Source: mega Demolition on the White House's East Wing was captured in photos.

Trump's staffers told the judge that "within the next two weeks," they would meet with the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts to discuss the plans. The judge stated the meeting must take place, and a preliminary injunction will be held in January. The 90,000-square-foot event space should be done by the summer of 2028. "We’re going to have something that’s really, really spectacular," the POTUS raved. "And I thank the judge in the case for the courage in making the proper decision, because we didn’t want to be held up."

Trump's Renovation Demolished Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden

Source: mega Jackie Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg slammed Trump's decision to demolish his grandmother Jackie Kennedy's rose garden.