'Cold-Hearted' Kristi Noem Mocked for Getting All Dolled Up as an 'ICE Cosplayer' During NYC Deportation Raids
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was criticized for dressing up and joining federal authorities on Tuesday, January 28, in the first deportation raids in New York City under President Donald Trump's new enforcement measures.
The operation took place early in the morning across various locations in the city, with Noem being driven in an armored Bearcat SWAT vehicle.
The Trump secretary lauded ICE for getting "dirtbags off the streets" and even shared images of herself wearing a protective ICE vest, surrounded by heavily armed officers.
Noem took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a short video of her dolled up as an ICE agent, writing: "We are doing this right — doing exactly what President Donald Trump promised the American people — making our streets safe. Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it."
The comments on her post were flooded with vocal critics who called out Noem for being an "ICE cosplayer" and a "puppy killer."
One user on X shared the newly appointed Homeland Security Secretary's post and wrote: "The one I need to get outta my city is YOU!"
A second X user said: "OMFG! Start with yourself, Kristi! You’re made up like Glamour Shots going out on ICE ‘raids.’ Using immigrant fear to promote yourself is a s----- image and cold-hearted (if she actually has one!)."
Another critic commented: "MAGA is a show. A put on. A scam. There is ZERO reason for a cabinet secretary to be dressed like this. Is she kicking in doors? No. It’s playtime. No experience, no knowledge, no plan. Just look at me in my costume."
A fourth person brought up how the former South Dakota governor killed her dog and pointed out: "Mind you, animal abuse/maiming is one of the standard ways to identify psychopaths. Maybe this b---- needs a mental health workup."
The raids in New York City began as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration. Noem expressed the administration's commitment to "fulfill the promises made to the American people" about enhancing public safety.
During the raids, Noem personally witnessed the apprehension of a criminal alien with serious charges and commended the efforts of ICE officers in combating crime.
She also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies, including DHS, ICE, the Secret Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, US Marshals, and the NYPD Special Operations unit. Noem credited their roles in executing the operation successfully and ensuring public safety.
Despite challenges posed by sanctuary laws limiting cooperation with the NYPD, Mayor Eric Adams expressed willingness to work together to apprehend criminal migrants.
During a recent interview with CBS, Noem discussed Adam's cooperation with the raids: "In fact, I talked to him on the phone probably four or five times last night. One of these individuals was so dangerous that we needed the backup of the NYPD to be there in case things went south."