'Cold-Hearted' Kristi Noem Mocked for Getting All Dolled Up as an 'ICE Cosplayer' During NYC Deportation Raids

One user on X shared the newly appointed Homeland Security Secretary's post and wrote: "The one I need to get outta my city is YOU!"

A second X user said: "OMFG! Start with yourself, Kristi! You’re made up like Glamour Shots going out on ICE ‘raids.’ Using immigrant fear to promote yourself is a s----- image and cold-hearted (if she actually has one!)."

Another critic commented: "MAGA is a show. A put on. A scam. There is ZERO reason for a cabinet secretary to be dressed like this. Is she kicking in doors? No. It’s playtime. No experience, no knowledge, no plan. Just look at me in my costume."

A fourth person brought up how the former South Dakota governor killed her dog and pointed out: "Mind you, animal abuse/maiming is one of the standard ways to identify psychopaths. Maybe this b---- needs a mental health workup."