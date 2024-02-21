Donald Trump Calls for Debate With Joe Biden as 2024 Race Heats Up: 'I'll Do It Right Now'

President Biden has not yet confirmed his participation in any debates as he gears up for the upcoming election.

The two political figures previously clashed in two general election debates in 2020 against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming South Carolina Republican presidential primary is crucial, with Trump maintaining a significant lead over his competitor, former U.N. ambassador and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Recent public opinion polls indicate a strong double-digit advantage for Trump, positioning him as the favorite candidate in the upcoming race.