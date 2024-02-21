Donald Trump Calls for Debate With Joe Biden as 2024 Race Heats Up: 'I'll Do It Right Now'
Former President Donald Trump made it clear that he's ready to debate President Joe Biden.
In a recent Fox News town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina, Trump referenced the looming rematch of their 2020 presidential election face-off. The four-time indicted ex-president said, "I’ll do it right now on your show ... I'll take anybody," despite turning down invites to every GOP primary debate.
President Biden has not yet confirmed his participation in any debates as he gears up for the upcoming election.
The two political figures previously clashed in two general election debates in 2020 against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming South Carolina Republican presidential primary is crucial, with Trump maintaining a significant lead over his competitor, former U.N. ambassador and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Recent public opinion polls indicate a strong double-digit advantage for Trump, positioning him as the favorite candidate in the upcoming race.
As OK! previously reported, Trump demanded a debate with Biden earlier this month "for the good of the country."
That same day, Biden, 81, was in Las Vegas when he was approached by reporters who asked him what he thought about Trump's deal.
"Mr. President, Donald Trump said he’s ready to debate you right now. Do you accept?" one reporter asked, to which the politician replied, "Immediately?"
"Will you debate him?" they continued to ask.
"Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do," he quipped.
In a strategic move, Trump's campaign issued a memo outlining their confidence in securing the Republican nomination by the middle of next month.
The memo also predicted a challenging outcome for Haley, asserting that her White House bid would conclude "fittingly, in her home state." Additionally, Trump reaffirmed his decision to rule out Haley as his running mate, further solidifying his position in the race.
However, Haley confirmed she would not be ending her campaign.
"Some of you – perhaps a few of you in the media – came here today to see if I’m dropping out of the race. Well, I’m not. Far from it," she said during a speech in Greenville. "I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere ... I have no fear of Trump’s retribution."