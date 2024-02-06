Donald Trump Demands 'Immediate' Debate With President Joe Biden Ahead of 2024 Election: 'For the Good of the Country'

That same day, Biden, 81, was in Las Vegas when he was approached by reporters who asked him what he thought about Trump's deal.

"Mr. President, Donald Trump said he’s ready to debate you right now. Do you accept?" one reporter asked, to which the politician replied, "Immediately?"

"Will you debate him?" they continued to ask.

"Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do," he quipped.