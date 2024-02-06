Donald Trump Demands 'Immediate' Debate With President Joe Biden Ahead of 2024 Election: 'For the Good of the Country'
Donald Trump has finally approved of debating someone — but it isn't Nikki Haley!
On the Monday, February 5, episode of The Dan Bongino Show, the former president, 77, called for a debate with President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election.
Trump first claimed he doesn't think Biden "is going to run" for president after all.
"I don’t know if it’s donors or otherwise. It might be his family. It might be something," he claimed. "I don’t think he’s gonna run, but I’d like to call for — immediately — debates. I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country."
"I also put out, you probably noticed, that I’ll take his spot at the Super Bowl if they want. We’ll get very good ratings," he continued.
That same day, Biden, 81, was in Las Vegas when he was approached by reporters who asked him what he thought about Trump's deal.
"Mr. President, Donald Trump said he’s ready to debate you right now. Do you accept?" one reporter asked, to which the politician replied, "Immediately?"
"Will you debate him?" they continued to ask.
"Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do," he quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump previously fought to become president in 2020, but the former ended up winning.
Now, the two are back at it, and this time around, Biden said this presidential race is “the weirdest campaign I’ve ever been engaged in,” noting the businessman's behavior has been “even worse” than ever before.
Recently, Politico claimed Biden often describes Trump in a negative way behind closed doors.
"The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a 'sick f---' who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoke[n] with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: 'What a f------- a------ the guy is,'" the article published on Thursday, February 1, read.
After the report was published, Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita hit back at the president.
“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies,” he told the publication.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign decided to capitalize on the moment as they sent out an email with the title: “BIDEN JUST CALLED ME A SICK F-WORD!”