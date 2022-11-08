Donald Trump Calls Nancy Pelosi An 'Animal' In Midterm Campaign Speech

Mere days out from the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, former President Donald Trump seemingly refused to pull any punches at an Ohio campaign stop this week, lumping immigrants, criminals and the longtime lawmaker together as “animals” in a recent campaign speech.

“Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings,” Trump said to the crowd, referencing his longstanding track record of using dehumanizing language while discussing topics like immigration and crime. “I said no, they're animals.”