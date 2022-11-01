Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

“With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”

“We have to give the police back their dignity, their respect. They can solve the problem. But today if a police officer says something that’s slightly out of line it’s like the end of his life, the end of his pension, the end of his family,” he continued. “We can’t do that. We have to give the police back their authority and their power and their respect. Because this country is out of control.”