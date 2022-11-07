Donald Trump Avows To 'End Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s Political Career' Weeks After Her Husband's Violent Attack

No time to heal?

Just weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco, Calif., home, former president Donald Trump slammed the longtime lawmaker while on his campaign trail ahead of this week’s upcoming midterm elections.

On Sunday, November 6, The Apprentice alum took the stage at a Miami, Fla., rally for state senator Marco Rubio’s re-election and proceed to make several digs at the “cabal” of Democrats he claimed are conspiring against him. He even avowed that alongside other Republicans, he was “going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all.”