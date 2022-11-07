Donald Trump Avows To 'End Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s Political Career' Weeks After Her Husband's Violent Attack
No time to heal?
Just weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked by an intruder in their San Francisco, Calif., home, former president Donald Trump slammed the longtime lawmaker while on his campaign trail ahead of this week’s upcoming midterm elections.
On Sunday, November 6, The Apprentice alum took the stage at a Miami, Fla., rally for state senator Marco Rubio’s re-election and proceed to make several digs at the “cabal” of Democrats he claimed are conspiring against him. He even avowed that alongside other Republicans, he was “going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all.”
“We have a feisty crowd today,” 45 remarked as the audience cheered “lock her up,” a sentiment first thrown at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton amid the 2016 race.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN REBUKES 'EXTREMELY EXTREME' REPUBLICANS WHO JOKED ABOUT PAUL PELOSI ATTACK
“Crazy Nancy Pelosi, by the way how is she doing lately?” the former POTUS asked attendees. “How’s she doing?”
The answer to his inquiry, it seems, is not well. In the early hours of Friday, October 28, the House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” with a hammer during a targeted attack, sustaining injuries that required surgery.
“With a grateful heart I thank all who sent kind words and prayers for Paul,” the Democrat tweeted of her husband, who was released from the hospital on Thursday, November 3. ”It’s a long road but he will be well.”
NANCY PELOSI BREAKS SILENCE ON HUSBAND'S BRUTAL ATTACK: 'IT'S JUST SO TRAGIC HOW IT HAPPENED'
“Our security, our Democracy, our planet, our values are on the ballot,” she continued. “Believe that we will win — and help Get Out The Vote to make it so.”
Paul Wayne DePape, 42, was ultimately charged in the attack, with several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle sending their well-wishes, and President Joe Biden condemned right-wing figures cracking jokes about the violent incident.
"Look at the response of Republicans ... making jokes about it," the Commander-in-Chief explained during a speech in Golden Beach, Fla., shortly after the attack, condemning the jokesters as being "extremely extreme."
