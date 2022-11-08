Nancy Pelosi Slams Elon Musk For Allegedly Tweeting Misinformation Surrounding Husband's Attack
No laughing matter!
Weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder in their San Francisco, Calif., home, the longtime lawmaker is laying down the law, slamming newly-minted Twitter overlord Elon Musk and a handful of right-wing figures for cracking jokes and spreading misinformation surrounding the violent incident.
On Monday, November 7, the longtime politician stopped by CNN, where she detailed the “traumatizing” experience of reading lighthearted quips surrounding her husband’s recent assault.
"You would think there would be some level of responsibility, but you see what the reaction is on the other side to this, to make a joke of it, and really that is traumatizing too," the California congresswoman told anchor Anderson Cooper.
"In our democracy there is one party that is doubting the outcome of the election, feeding that flame, and mocking any violence that happens. That has to stop," she continued.
Amid this avowal, Pelosi also took aim at the Tesla CEO, who reportedly tweeted and deleted a since-debunked article about the incident, hinting that there was a “tiny possibility” that “there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”
DONALD TRUMP WEIGHS IN ON NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND GETTING VIOLENTLY ATTACKED AT HOME: 'A TERRIBLE THING'
"It's really sad for the country that people of that high visibility would separate themselves from the facts and the truth in such a blatant way," Pelosi replied when asked about public figures, including Musk, who touted baseless theories surrounding the October 28 attack.
"It's traumatizing to those affected by it,” she continued. “They don't care about that obviously. It's destructive to the unity that we want to have in our country.”
Days after the incident made headlines, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed that the assault was, in fact, “politically motivated.”
“It appears based on his statements and comments that were made in that house during his encounter with Mr. Pelosi that this was politically motivated," the official explained during a press conference on Monday, October 31.
TMZ and Business Insider previously reported on Pelosi’s recent comments about the online aftermath of her husband’s attack.