Nancy Pelosi Slams Elon Musk For Allegedly Tweeting Misinformation Surrounding Husband's Attack

No laughing matter!

Weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder in their San Francisco, Calif., home, the longtime lawmaker is laying down the law, slamming newly-minted Twitter overlord Elon Musk and a handful of right-wing figures for cracking jokes and spreading misinformation surrounding the violent incident.

On Monday, November 7, the longtime politician stopped by CNN, where she detailed the “traumatizing” experience of reading lighthearted quips surrounding her husband’s recent assault.