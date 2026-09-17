Donald Trump Calls North Carolina One of the 'Worst States' at Campaign Rally for Republican Senate Candidate: Watch
Sept. 17 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET
During a Wednesday, September 16, campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., President Donald Trump criticized the state's public safety record.
Trump spoke at the Gastonia Municipal Airport to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, who is running for the seat vacated by retiring Senator Thom Tillis. Whatley is facing Democratic opponent and former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
"Nobody used to think of North Carolina as a dangerous state... It was like North Carolina, it was beautiful, it was apple pie, right? And now it's one of the most violent and one of the worst in the whole nation. And it all started with Cooper,” Trump said.
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However, North Carolina is not one of the nation's most violent states, as data shows that overall crime rates declined during the latter portion of Cooper’s time as governor.
Trump also referred to North Carolina's cities as "blood-soaked killing fields.”
Data from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation indicates that statewide violent crime actually declined year-over-year in 2024, with drops in murder, aggravated assault and robbery rates. Overall crime also fell across four major categories in the first six months of 2026 under Democrat Josh Stein's governorship.
Trump labeled Cooper a "murderer protector" and claimed he had released hardened criminals who went on to commit heinous crimes.
CNN's Daniel Dale and NC Newsline pointed out that the specific inmate Trump cited had actually fully served his court-mandated sentence and was not released early.
The comments drew immediate pushback from state Democrats.
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Stein responded on social media, defending the state and writing on his official X account, "I love North Carolina. It's the best state in the nation... My job is to make North Carolina better, safer, and stronger."
Representatives from the Cooper campaign also dismissed the attacks as false fear mongering designed to boost Whatley's lagging campaign fundraising numbers.
Deputy Opinion Editor Paige Masten of The Charlotte Observer noted that public safety is not currently the top concern for most voters, who are instead heavily focused on inflation and the high cost of living. Masten argued that by delivering a speech centered on "fear and hate," Trump attempted to distract from voter dissatisfaction over economic pressures.
Commentators pointed out that Trump dismissed rising gas prices related to the ongoing conflict with Iran as a "very inexpensive price to pay."
Analysts noted this stance could backfire with independent voters in Charlotte and surrounding suburbs who are directly feeling the economic squeeze.
Media outlets tracking the race emphasized that the rally's primary purpose was to rescue Whatley, who has trailed former Gov. Cooper significantly in fundraising and has consistently sat behind him in public summer polling.