Politics Donald Trump Calls North Carolina One of the 'Worst States' at Campaign Rally for Republican Senate Candidate: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump baselessly blasted North Carolina, calling it 'one of the most violent and one of the worst in the whole nation.' Lesley Abravanel Sept. 17 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a Wednesday, September 16, campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., President Donald Trump criticized the state's public safety record. Trump spoke at the Gastonia Municipal Airport to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, who is running for the seat vacated by retiring Senator Thom Tillis. Whatley is facing Democratic opponent and former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. "Nobody used to think of North Carolina as a dangerous state... It was like North Carolina, it was beautiful, it was apple pie, right? And now it's one of the most violent and one of the worst in the whole nation. And it all started with Cooper,” Trump said.

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Donald Trump Claims Violence Is Out of Hand in North Carolina

Trump, in North Carolina calls North Carolina "one of the worst" states "in the whole nation" pic.twitter.com/jZI3FcdZ7M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump referred to cities in North Carolina as 'blood-soaked killing fields.'

However, North Carolina is not one of the nation's most violent states, as data shows that overall crime rates declined during the latter portion of Cooper’s time as governor. Trump also referred to North Carolina's cities as "blood-soaked killing fields.” Data from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation indicates that statewide violent crime actually declined year-over-year in 2024, with drops in murder, aggravated assault and robbery rates. Overall crime also fell across four major categories in the first six months of 2026 under Democrat Josh Stein's governorship.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Roy Cooper a 'murderer protector.'

Trump labeled Cooper a "murderer protector" and claimed he had released hardened criminals who went on to commit heinous crimes. CNN's Daniel Dale and NC Newsline pointed out that the specific inmate Trump cited had actually fully served his court-mandated sentence and was not released early. The comments drew immediate pushback from state Democrats.

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Donald Trump Accused of Fear Mongering

Source: MEGA Roy Cooper's team accused Donald Trump of fear mongering.

Stein responded on social media, defending the state and writing on his official X account, "I love North Carolina. It's the best state in the nation... My job is to make North Carolina better, safer, and stronger." Representatives from the Cooper campaign also dismissed the attacks as false fear mongering designed to boost Whatley's lagging campaign fundraising numbers. Deputy Opinion Editor Paige Masten of The Charlotte Observer noted that public safety is not currently the top concern for most voters, who are instead heavily focused on inflation and the high cost of living. Masten argued that by delivering a speech centered on "fear and hate," Trump attempted to distract from voter dissatisfaction over economic pressures.

Source: mega Donald Trump called North Carolina one of the most violent states despite data proving otherwise.