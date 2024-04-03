Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming 'Our Country is Going to Cease to Exist' If He's Not Elected President

Trump escalated his fear-mongering by stating, "Because if we don’t win on November 5th, I think our country is going to cease to exist. It could be the last election we ever have. I actually mean that. We don’t win, I think this could be the last election we ever have. That’s where our country’s going."

The former president also addressed recent victims of what he labeled "Biden migrant crime" and pledged to prevent such incidents under his leadership.

The political implications of Trump's rhetoric were discussed by MSNBC’s Katy Tur with NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard, who highlighted Trump's strategy of using anecdotal stories to galvanize support.