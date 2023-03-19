Donald Trump Calls For People To 'Protest, Protest, Protest' After Claiming He'll Be Arrested On Tuesday: 'We Must Save America!'

A law enforcement official told Daily Mail that the Manhattan's DA office is meeting on Saturday, March 18, to figure out how they will handle everything going forward.

"The NYPD will provide security around the courthouse and have additional officers on standby should a wider mobilization be necessary," they said. "I’m sure the NYPD will be much more prepared that the Capitol police were. They were just outnumbered, overwhelmed. They didn’t have the manpower."

They added, "I think there’s going to be demonstrations on both sides of the aisle regarding this indictment. Let’s just hope they remain peaceful and there’s no property damage and people getting hurt. That’s the main issue we’re concerned about. We don’t want anybody hurt, like the last real go around here with the Black Lives Matter protests."