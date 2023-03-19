Donald Trump Calls For People To 'Protest, Protest, Protest' After Claiming He'll Be Arrested On Tuesday: 'We Must Save America!'
Donald Trump is calling for people to take the streets and fight for him after he claimed he is going to be arrested this coming Tuesday in connection with the Manhattan District Attorney's ongoing investigation into his alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
"WE JUST CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.
"IT'S TIME!!! WE ARE A NATION IN STEEP DECLINE, BEING LED INTO WORLD WAR III BY A CROOKED POLITICIAN WHO DOESN'T EVEN KNOW HE'S ALIVE, BUT WHO IS SURROUNDED BY EVIL & SINISTER PEOPLE WHO, BASED ON THEIR ACTIONS ON DEFUNDING THE POLICE, DESTROYING OUR MILITARY, OPEN BORDERS, NO VOTER I.D., INFLATION , RAISING TAXES, & MUCH MORE, CAN ONLY HATE OUR NOW FAILING USA," he declared.
A law enforcement official told Daily Mail that the Manhattan's DA office is meeting on Saturday, March 18, to figure out how they will handle everything going forward.
"The NYPD will provide security around the courthouse and have additional officers on standby should a wider mobilization be necessary," they said. "I’m sure the NYPD will be much more prepared that the Capitol police were. They were just outnumbered, overwhelmed. They didn’t have the manpower."
They added, "I think there’s going to be demonstrations on both sides of the aisle regarding this indictment. Let’s just hope they remain peaceful and there’s no property damage and people getting hurt. That’s the main issue we’re concerned about. We don’t want anybody hurt, like the last real go around here with the Black Lives Matter protests."
As OK! previously reported, the investigation started after Trump allegedly paid off Daniels to keep quiet about their 2006 affair on the night of his 2016 presidential election.
At the time, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, sent the star $130,000 and Trump later paid him back.
- 'Deeply Anxious' Donald Trump Spotted Boarding Private Jet After Declaring He's Going To Be Arrested Next Week
- Donald Trump Claims He'll Be 'Arrested On Tuesday' Following Manhattan DA Probe
- 'Trump Force One' Menu Revealed: KFC, Mashed Potatoes, Macaroni And Cheese — And Coconut Pie — Served On Recent Trip
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For years, Trump denied the alleged tryst.
"I haven’t seen or spoken to her since I took a picture with her on a golf course, in full golf gear including a hat, close to 18 years ago," the businessman said. "She knows nothing about me other than her conman lawyer, [Michael] Avanatti, and convicted liar and felon, jailbird Michael Cohen, may have schemed up. Never had an affair with her, just another false acquisition by a SleazeBag. Witch Hunt!"