OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

White House Covers Up Donald Trump's Cankles in New Photos Amid Mounting Health Concerns for the President

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cankles were covered up by the White House in new pictures amid mounting health concerns.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

The White House seemingly covered up Donald Trump’s cankles when he met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday, August 25.

As of late, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding Trump's health, much of which has been downplayed by his staff.

Donald Trump's Ankles Were Hidden in a Picture With the Korean President Lee Jae-Myung

Source: @WhiteHouse/X

Donald Trump's ankles were cut off in a photo with Lee Jae-Myung.

The Trump administration’s X account shared an image from the Oval Office meeting, with Trump and Lee smiling for the cameras as they stood shoulder to shoulder.

The snapshot only added to the speculation regarding Trump's well-being, as the camera cut off both of their ankles.

A Second Photo Still Hid Donald Trump's Ankles

Source: @WhiteHouse/X

Lee Jae-Myung's ankles were shown in a second picture, but Donald Trump's were still hidden.

In another picture that was shared, Myung’s ankles were on full display while Trump’s remained hidden behind the Oval Office coffee table.

There was also an Air Force One model on the table that helped to hide Trump's feet from being on display.

Pool photos from that day did show off Trump’s legs, though, and they appeared swollen, with his cankles seemingly coming out of the tops of his shoes.

A New Bruise on Donald Trump's Hand

Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram

Donald Trump was spotted with a bruise on his hand in a video Kacy Clemens shared.

As OK! reported, the POTUS' health was in the headlines yet again after he went on a golf outing with Roger Clemens and his son Kacy Clemens, as a new bruise was spotted on his hand in a video Kacy shared to social media.

When asked about the bruise, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a similar answer to ones she’s given in the past.

"President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," she said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Donald was accused of trying to cover up his right hand when speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on August 22, as he appeared to keep placing his left hand on top of it.

The White House's Update on Donald Trump's Health

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency.'

In July, Karoline gave an update on Donald’s health after there was chatter about his physical appearance and mental capabilities.

"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs,” she said. “In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today.”

She also shared a message from Captain Sean Barbella, Donald’s physician, which mentioned he had “mild swelling in his lower legs.”

"In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” the note stated. “The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."

Karoline explained Donald was diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency," which she noted was "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

