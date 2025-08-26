Politics White House Covers Up Donald Trump's Cankles in New Photos Amid Mounting Health Concerns for the President Source: MEGA Donald Trump's cankles were covered up by the White House in new pictures amid mounting health concerns. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

The White House seemingly covered up Donald Trump’s cankles when he met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday, August 25. As of late, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding Trump's health, much of which has been downplayed by his staff.

Donald Trump's Ankles Were Hidden in a Picture With the Korean President Lee Jae-Myung

President Donald J. Trump and President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung @Jaemyung_Lee. 🇺🇸🤝🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/sY1bzkOlrC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2025 Source: @WhiteHouse/X Donald Trump's ankles were cut off in a photo with Lee Jae-Myung.

The Trump administration’s X account shared an image from the Oval Office meeting, with Trump and Lee smiling for the cameras as they stood shoulder to shoulder. The snapshot only added to the speculation regarding Trump's well-being, as the camera cut off both of their ankles.

A Second Photo Still Hid Donald Trump's Ankles

"It's an honor to be with President Lee of South Korea... We're going to have some very serious discussions about different things, including trade." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/m9J45PjXJ6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2025 Source: @WhiteHouse/X Lee Jae-Myung's ankles were shown in a second picture, but Donald Trump's were still hidden.

In another picture that was shared, Myung’s ankles were on full display while Trump’s remained hidden behind the Oval Office coffee table. There was also an Air Force One model on the table that helped to hide Trump's feet from being on display. Pool photos from that day did show off Trump’s legs, though, and they appeared swollen, with his cankles seemingly coming out of the tops of his shoes.

A New Bruise on Donald Trump's Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacy Clemens (@kacyclemens) Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram Donald Trump was spotted with a bruise on his hand in a video Kacy Clemens shared.

As OK! reported, the POTUS' health was in the headlines yet again after he went on a golf outing with Roger Clemens and his son Kacy Clemens, as a new bruise was spotted on his hand in a video Kacy shared to social media. When asked about the bruise, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave a similar answer to ones she’s given in the past. "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," she said in a statement to the Daily Beast. Donald was accused of trying to cover up his right hand when speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on August 22, as he appeared to keep placing his left hand on top of it.

The White House's Update on Donald Trump's Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency.'