'He's Progressively Slowing Down': Donald Trump Called Out for 'Showing His Age' at Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris

During a post-debate panel on CNN, Abby Phillip told her fellow panelist, "I was struck recently in the last couple of weeks just watching Trump in his normal campaign world. He's on the stump, in interviews, and he's progressively slowing down. He's progressively not able to really even make his own normal kind of cases that he would make about all sorts of issues ... That was on display tonight."

"She was really helped by Trump, just not really being able to kind of take it to her on virtually anything," Phillip continued, commenting on Harris' performance. "And in a way, her biggest weakness might have been that when you give her something she's not prepared for, she might not be able to address it. But Trump never did that."