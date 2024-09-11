'He's Progressively Slowing Down': Donald Trump Called Out for 'Showing His Age' at Presidential Debate Against Kamala Harris
Former President Donald Trump was heavily ridiculed for his performance during the recent 2024 presidential debate against his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Several of his loudest critics began to point toward the New York businessman's old age to explain his slowed and aimless rants during the live event.
During a post-debate panel on CNN, Abby Phillip told her fellow panelist, "I was struck recently in the last couple of weeks just watching Trump in his normal campaign world. He's on the stump, in interviews, and he's progressively slowing down. He's progressively not able to really even make his own normal kind of cases that he would make about all sorts of issues ... That was on display tonight."
"She was really helped by Trump, just not really being able to kind of take it to her on virtually anything," Phillip continued, commenting on Harris' performance. "And in a way, her biggest weakness might have been that when you give her something she's not prepared for, she might not be able to address it. But Trump never did that."
Clips of the debate were shared all over social media, with several critics calling out the former president, 78, for his old age and waning health.
One user shared a clip of Trump bringing up a false claim about Haitian immigrants eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio, and wrote, "He's showing his age. He's become everyone's annoying senile relative at family gatherings who believes everything he sees on Facebook."
Another user pointed out how Trump frequently looked tired and withered throughout the two-hour debate, writing, "Funny how Trump is exposed as a sleepy old man when he's not standing next to a walking corpse on the debate stage."
A third user joked, "Kamala made him look like the small man he is."
Following the debate, while talking to Fox News' Fox & Friends on Wednesday, September 11, the ex-president said he "thought I did a great job."
“It was three on one. It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he continued, claiming that “six or seven times she told an outright lie” that was not challenged. “They’re dishonest. I think ABC took a big hit last night … They ought to take away their license for the way they did that.”
Despite the former president's optimism, CNN's snap polls soon after the debate showed that 63 percent of viewers believed Harris won the debate to Trump's 37 percent.
This is almost an exact reversal of the last debate, where 67 percent of viewers believed Trump beat President Joe Biden.