Donald Trump Accused of 'Desperately' Trying to Hide the Back of His Right Hand From the Camera as President's Health Is Called Into Question
Donald Trump spoke from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Friday, August 22, where he addressed several topics, including White House renovations, restoring the streets of Chicago and more. Observers of his brief encounter with reporters weren’t focused on what he had to say, though, but rather, what he was doing with his body.
As the president spoke, he covered his right hand with his left hand. At one point, he stretched his arms, exposing his right hand in the open. Within seconds, he swiftly drew his hand back to the desk where it was resting and continued to cover it.
Donald Trump Hides His Bruised Hand
After a clip of the moment went viral on X, social media users commented about the severity of Trump’s health after it was revealed in July that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a disease that causes irregular blood flow to the heart as a result of damaged veins.
Many concerned critics pointed to how the 79-year-old president consciously hid his hand from reporters and photographers, as its consistent bruising has caused a stir of controversy.
'Trump Is Desperately Trying to Hide the Back of His Right Hand'
“It’s very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera,” wrote one X user.
“Well yeah I wouldn’t want everybody looking at my corpse hand,” said another.
'The Old Man Is Dying'
“Once you notice it, you cannot unsee it, the man is basically treating his right hand like it is classified document, maybe the Epstein file. If [Joe] Biden had a bandaid, Fox [News] would call it a national crisis. But Trump? Silence. The old man is dying, obviously,” stated a third.
“So he’s conscious of a bruise on his hand. So what?” mentioned a fourth.
Donald Trump's Blotchy Hand Makeup
For several months, Trump’s dominant hand has been covered with flesh-colored makeup. His blotchy concealer appears as a slab of thickly coated and unblended makeup, leading some to question why he doesn’t make the effort to conceal his bruise more professionally.
The president’s ankles have also been affected by his CVI diagnosis. In recent months, Trump has been pictured with severely swollen ankles. Many critics took notice of his condition after his cankles poured out of his shoes at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13.