HEALTH Donald Trump Accused of 'Desperately' Trying to Hide the Back of His Right Hand From the Camera as President's Health Is Called Into Question Source: mega Critics can smell the desperation. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 24 2025, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Donald Trump spoke from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Friday, August 22, where he addressed several topics, including White House renovations, restoring the streets of Chicago and more. Observers of his brief encounter with reporters weren’t focused on what he had to say, though, but rather, what he was doing with his body. As the president spoke, he covered his right hand with his left hand. At one point, he stretched his arms, exposing his right hand in the open. Within seconds, he swiftly drew his hand back to the desk where it was resting and continued to cover it.

It’s very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera https://t.co/gDXwiIalfh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X The president hid his dominant hand by covering it with his left one.

After a clip of the moment went viral on X, social media users commented about the severity of Trump’s health after it was revealed in July that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a disease that causes irregular blood flow to the heart as a result of damaged veins. Many concerned critics pointed to how the 79-year-old president consciously hid his hand from reporters and photographers, as its consistent bruising has caused a stir of controversy.

Source: mega Critics noticed the president's desperation to hide his bruised hand.

“It’s very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera,” wrote one X user. “Well yeah I wouldn’t want everybody looking at my corpse hand,” said another.

Source: mega Donald Trump's CVI diagnosis was revealed in July.

“Once you notice it, you cannot unsee it, the man is basically treating his right hand like it is classified document, maybe the Epstein file. If [Joe] Biden had a bandaid, Fox [News] would call it a national crisis. But Trump? Silence. The old man is dying, obviously,” stated a third. “So he’s conscious of a bruise on his hand. So what?” mentioned a fourth.

Source: mega The president has chosen to cover his bruised hand with makeup.