President Donald Trump once again mused over his mortality as he expressed doubt about his chances of getting into heaven. "I hope to make it. But I doubt I will, to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I'm not so sure,” he said during a speech in Georgia on Thursday, February 19. This wasn’t the first time Trump has pondered publicly about his status in the afterlife.

Donald Trump Is Eager to Get to Heaven

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump prays he goes where the good people go.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast on February 5, he walked back previous pessimistic remarks in which he also expressed doubt of his entry into heaven, claiming they were "sarcastic" and that he was "just having fun.” He later added, "I really think I probably should make it. I mean, I’m not a perfect candidate, but I did a h--- of a lot of good for perfect people.” Trump's post-mortem musings became a recurring theme during his second term, particularly in the context of his foreign policy efforts.

'I Think Maybe I'm Not Heaven Bound'

Source: C-SPAN President Donald Trump said he may not be heaven bound, despite wanting to head there.

The 79-year-old president told Fox News in August 2025 that he had a personal stake in trying to end Russia’s war against Ukraine — something he had pledged to do on the first day of his second term. “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty — I want to try and get to heaven if possible,” he said. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.” In October 2025, when asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy if a peace deal in Gaza would help him, Trump replied, "I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

'Why Do I Have to Be Good?'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies.

Trump, who has been convicted of 34 felonies, has argued that belief in heaven is the primary reason to be "good," stating, "If you don't have heaven... what's the reason? Why do I have to be good?" He has expressed confidence that his mother is in heaven but has jokingly noted he is "not 100 percent sure" about his father.

Donald Trump's Heaven Fears Emerged Amid Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump, 79, has been diagnosed with various medical conditions.