Donald Trump Awkwardly Lusted Over 'Beautiful' Ukraine Women During Important Peace Summit With Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump allegedly made a comment about Ukrainian women's looks when he sat down with the president of the country, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House in August. A new report claimed the remark came during the peace summit when the POTUS bragged about once owning the Miss Universe pageant.

Donald Trump Raves Over 'Beautiful' Ukraine Women

Source: mega Donald Trump told Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the women in his country are 'beautiful.'

The commander-in-chief noted that ladies from Ukraine "were often the most beautiful," adding, "Ukrainian women are beautiful." "I know, I married one," Zelenskyy responded, referring to wife Oleyna Zelenska, whom he wed in 2003.

Source: mega Zelenskyy responded to Trump's random remark by complimenting his own wife.

Trump's comments about women's appearances are nothing new, as he recently raved over White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. While at a December 9 conference in Mount Pocono, Penn., he randomly began complimenting Leavitt even though his address was supposed to focus on the economy. "We even brought our superstar today, Karoline. Isn’t she great? Is Karoline great?" he asked as he tried to pump up the crowd. "You know, when she goes on television, Fox, like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate. When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun."

Donald Trump Compliments Karoline Leavitt's Lips

Source: mega Trump gushed over 'the way' Karoline Leavitt's 'lips move.'

He creepily talked about her pout a few months prior during a televised interview with Newsmax. "She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move," the father-of-five said of Leavitt. "They move like she’s a machine gun. Is she in the room?" "She’s a star, and she’s great," he continued. "She’s a great person, actually. But she’s — I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing."

Karoline Leavitt Thanked Donald Trump in Her Pregnancy Announcement

Source: mega The White House staffer gave a shout-out to Trump when she announced her second pregnancy.

Though Leavitt hasn't reciprocated the president's words when it comes to appearances, she did give him a shout-out when she announced in a Friday, December 26, Instagram post that she's expecting her second child with husband [Nicholas Riccio]. "The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026.☺️ My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," she wrote in her upload. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram In Leavitt's post, she said she's 'grateful' for the president's 'support.'