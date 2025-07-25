Jeffrey Epstein Stopped Hanging Out With Donald Trump After Realizing He Was a 'Crook'

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s longstanding friendship formed in the 1980s and lasted until the early 2000s, just before an investigation was launched about the disgraced financier in 2005.

In new claims made by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, he detailed the convicted s-- offender’s reason for distancing himself from his friend Donald. Jeffrey explained himself in 16 hours’ worth of unaired interviews conducted by the president’s former White House advisor Steve Bannon.

“Jeffrey showed me the link to one of these interviews,” Mark told a news outlet about the interview, which his brother forwarded to him in 2019. “And in that interview, Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook.”