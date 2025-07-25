Jeffrey Epstein Stopped Hanging Out With Donald Trump After Realizing He Was a 'Crook'
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s longstanding friendship formed in the 1980s and lasted until the early 2000s, just before an investigation was launched about the disgraced financier in 2005.
In new claims made by Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, he detailed the convicted s-- offender’s reason for distancing himself from his friend Donald. Jeffrey explained himself in 16 hours’ worth of unaired interviews conducted by the president’s former White House advisor Steve Bannon.
“Jeffrey showed me the link to one of these interviews,” Mark told a news outlet about the interview, which his brother forwarded to him in 2019. “And in that interview, Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook.”
Footage of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Partying in 1992
Donald and Jeffrey kept their business dealings under wraps despite being the sharks of their social circles. From high-rise parties in Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla., where Jeffrey’s home was within a short drive from Mar-a-Lago, the pals have spent many hours together.
In footage obtained by NBC News in 1992, Donald and Jeffrey could be seen partying together as they cracked jokes and talked about women.
Donald Trump Says Jeffrey Epstein Is a 'Terrific Guy'
The twosome were also photographed on many occasions, oftentimes with their female counterparts, Ghislaine Maxwell and Melania Trump — pre-presidential era.
Although the now-president has kept his comments about Jeffrey minimal, in 2002, he referred to the financier as a “terrific guy.”
Donald Trump's Birthday Card for Jeffrey Epstein
Recent claims about Donald sending Jeffrey a drawing on his 50th birthday of a naked woman with the text, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” place the two even closer together in their relationship.
The note also included a fictional conversation between the two friends, where Donald wrote, “Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.”
“Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is,” it read. “Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.”
The text continued, “Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.”
“Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” it went on. “Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.”
Jeffrey Epstein Calls Donald Trump His 'Closest Friend for 10 Years'
In tape recordings from author Michael Wolff, the financier opened up for hours about his friendship with the money-hungry businessman just two years before he was found dead in his jail cell in 2019.
Jeffrey called Donald his “closest friend for 10 years,” adding that he was remarkably “charming” and “always fun.” The financier also claimed the first time Donald and Melania slept together was on his private jet, hailed the Lolita Express.