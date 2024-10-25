Charlamagne Tha God Accuses CNN of Failing to Call Out Donald Trump's 'Fascist' Behavior in Sit-Down With Anderson Cooper

Charlamagne Tha God and Anderson Cooper got into a heated back-and-forth after the radio host suggested CNN and other news networks were not calling out Donald Trump's "fascist" rhetoric enough.

The 46-year-old argued CNN could spend the time used to have "roundtable" discussions questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' "blackness" or whether she's a "DEI hire" and replace them with more criticism of the Republican presidential nominee's alarming comments.