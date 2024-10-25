Charlamagne Tha God Accuses CNN of Failing to Call Out Donald Trump's 'Fascist' Behavior in Sit-Down With Anderson Cooper
Charlamagne Tha God and Anderson Cooper got into a heated back-and-forth after the radio host suggested CNN and other news networks were not calling out Donald Trump's "fascist" rhetoric enough.
The 46-year-old argued CNN could spend the time used to have "roundtable" discussions questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' "blackness" or whether she's a "DEI hire" and replace them with more criticism of the Republican presidential nominee's alarming comments.
"How come we’re not having a roundtable discussion asking is Donald Trump a fascist? Actually not even asking, he’s stating it," Charlamagne told Cooper. "How come that is not the topic of discussion on networks like CNN every day?"
The news anchor responded, "I talk about this every night."
"I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it," Charlamagne retorted. "I feel like I heard more on this network about ‘Is Kamala Harris black?’ than I do about Donald Trump being a fascist."
"Honestly, that’s bulls---," Cooper argued. "I’m sorry. I’m a fan of yours, but to say that we‘re sitting around discussing ‘Is Kamala Harris black?'"
Charlamagne said he's seen those exact types of segments before claiming "no network has honest conversations" about the 78-year-old politician.
"I saw last night, they were talking about, you know, the double standard that exists between Donald Trump and the vice president, but it’s always a double standard with Trump, whether it’s Hillary [Clinton], whether it’s, you know, against [Joe] Biden," he continued. "Now, with Kamala, we talk about him being a threat to democracy, but we don’t treat him like one."
This comes after Charlamagne laughed in Lara Trump's face after she clamed the ex-prez was not a racist.
"I’ve known this man for 16 years. And, you know, you can go to each of those incidents, and you know, there was, there was never any, any proof of anything,” Lara, 42, said on his "Breakfast Club" podcast earlier this month. "However, I will say that you have to look at somebody and what they actually have done, and Donald Trump really was very beneficial to the Black community when he was in the White House. I will say I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing."
The host replied, "It’s hysterical. But, I mean, people act like there’s no such thing as Google or we don’t have TV, radio."