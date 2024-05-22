'Both Candidates Are Trash': Charlamagne tha God Refuses to Endorse President Joe Biden Ahead of 2024 Election
Charlamagne tha God, host of SiriusXM's The Breakfast Club, recently appeared on The View, where he resisted pressure from Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin to endorse President Joe Biden.
The radio host, promoting his book Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks, stood firm in his decision, declaring both Biden and Donald Trump as "trash."
The exchange began with Hostin addressing Charlamagne's stance on not endorsing either candidate, to which he responded, "I never said I was sitting it out." He clarified that while he will vote in November, his focus lies more on "issues" than "individuals."
Charlamagne emphasized the threat he believes Trump poses to democracy, citing his actions as reasons for not supporting the former president.
Not new to confrontations about endorsements, he pointed out previous instances on The View where guests were expected to endorse specific candidates, referencing an interview with rapper Killer Mike, who also refused to endorse Biden.
Charlamagne expressed feeling disillusioned after endorsing Biden in 2020 and labeled Republicans as "crooks" and Democrats as "cowards."
“I’ve seen y’all do this on The View before,” he said. “I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on The View, and Killer Mike literally sat here and said, ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms, I supported Ralph Warnock, I supported Jon Ossoff'… that’s your opportunity to say, clearly he’s talking about President Biden. Why do y’all need us to say this if we don’t feel comfortable saying it?”
Goldberg interjected, highlighting the importance of Charlamagne's endorsement in influencing public opinion, stating that supporting Biden would strengthen his arguments. However, Charlamagne stood his ground, reiterating his view that both candidates are unworthy of endorsement.
Charlamagne told the hosts, "The reality is I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November and going to vote my best interest, and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy. So if I think both candidates are trash and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out and defend democracy?"