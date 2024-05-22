'Both Candidates Are Trash': Charlamagne tha God Refuses to Endorse President Joe Biden Ahead of 2024 Election

The exchange began with Hostin addressing Charlamagne's stance on not endorsing either candidate, to which he responded, "I never said I was sitting it out." He clarified that while he will vote in November, his focus lies more on "issues" than "individuals."

Charlamagne emphasized the threat he believes Trump poses to democracy, citing his actions as reasons for not supporting the former president.

Not new to confrontations about endorsements, he pointed out previous instances on The View where guests were expected to endorse specific candidates, referencing an interview with rapper Killer Mike, who also refused to endorse Biden.

Charlamagne expressed feeling disillusioned after endorsing Biden in 2020 and labeled Republicans as "crooks" and Democrats as "cowards."