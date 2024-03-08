Donald Trump Childishly Turns Joe Biden Into a Dog With Snapchat Filters as He Criticizes President's State of the Union Address
Former President Donald Trump took several videos of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address through Snapchat face filters and shared them on Truth Social on Thursday, March 7.
The filters transformed Biden into various characters such as Pinocchio, a woman and even a dog.
One of the filters used showed both Biden and Kamala Harris with bizarre, wide-eyed faces and double chins, while another made Biden and the VP look like little girls with sunhats, pigtails and ribbons.
A third filter gave Biden a long Pinocchio-style nose with rings raining down to catch onto his nose. The last video shared showed the president transformed into a chihuahua dog.
The altered State of the Union clips were only some of the onslaught of posts Trump shared on his social media platform. He also posted a clip of Biden eating ice cream with a dumpster burning behind him.
“He looks so angry when he’s talking, which is a trait of people who know they are 'losing it,'” wrote Trump. “The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!”
“This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech," the ex-president continued. "He barely mentioned Immigration, or the Worst Border in the History of the World. He will never fix Immigration, nor does he want to. He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants. Crime will raise [sic] to levels never seen before, and it is happening very quickly!”
"Whether the Fake News Media likes admitting it or not, there was tremendous misrepresentation and lies in that Speech, but the People of our Country get it, and they know that November 5th will be the Most Important Day in our Nation’s History!"
Several critics of the former president mocked his series of "childish" posts, comparing Trump's humor and mental capabilities to that of an infant.
One user shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social page in a post that read, "Oh god, someone showed Dump how to use Snapchat filters. This is where we are politically."
Another person commented, "While President Biden was delivering a bold vision for the future, Donald Trump was screwing around with dog and bug-eyed filters. The fact that half of the country views this man like a god is scary as h---."
A third user joked, "Calling people names and posting Snapchat videos? I know it's an old joke, but Trump might actually be three kindergarten bullies in a trenchcoat."
Current polling from Real Clear Politics show the two candidates are neck and neck, with Trump holding a narrow average lead of 1.6 percent.
According to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Trump still held a slight edge over the sitting president in a hypothetical rematch. However, the poll also found 9 percent of respondents were unsure who they would vote for, and another 5 percent said they were not planning to vote.