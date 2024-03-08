Senator Katie Britt's Strange and Breathy Response to Joe Biden's State of the Union Leaves Viewers Confused and Amused: Watch
Alabama GOP Senator Katie Britt delivered the most bizarre opposition party response to Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Thursday night.
Where Biden tried to highlight many of the country's successes during his March 7 address, Britt painted a picture of a "bleak" and "dystopian" nation in crisis.
The GOP senator gave the 17-minute speech alone in her kitchen, giving a breathy response from the table at her home in Montgomery, Ala.
Her statements were littered with dramatic pauses, hand gestures, facial expressions and stressed punctuation that left many scratching their heads.
"President Biden just doesn't get it. He's out of touch. Under his administration, families are worse off," she said. "I just wish he understood what real families are facing around kitchen tables just like this one."
She sidetracked for a moment to discuss her rise to the U.S. Senate but said the American dream has now "turned into a nightmare" for many.
Britt also attacked Biden on his handling of the migrant crisis at the southern border. In a particularly intense moment, she described the sexual assault of a Texas child trafficked "by the cartels."
"This crisis is despicable," she said. "And the truth is it it is almost entirely preventable."
The senator went on to criticize Biden for his "reckless spending," withdrawing from Afghanistan, unfreezing Iranian assets in exchange for the release of five detained U.S. citizens and his handling of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
"We've become a nation in retreat," she said, her voice shaking with emotion. "The enemies of freedom, they see an opportunity."
Britt's speech was bombarded with criticism from people on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some users pointed out her odd delivery, while others thought she was overly bleak in her depiction of the country.
One person shared an image of her next to Rebecca Ferguson's character in Dune, saying, "Use the voice," which refers to a deep, breathy voice capable of controlling other people's minds.
Another post read, "Putting the Republican woman from Alabama in a kitchen was quite the visual message for the GOP."
A third user joked, "The acting chops on display here are somewhere between p--- and a high school play. ASMR fear-mongering is a weird choice for the Republican party to take."
Former Democratic Alabama Senator Doug Jones also gave his two cents in a statement, calling Britt's speech "disappointing."
He said Britt "stuck to Donald Trump's losing MAGA playbook. Trotting out the same dangerous and unpopular policies that attack our freedoms and would devastate our economy."