Senator Katie Britt's Strange and Breathy Response to Joe Biden's State of the Union Leaves Viewers Confused and Amused: Watch

"President Biden just doesn't get it. He's out of touch. Under his administration, families are worse off," she said. "I just wish he understood what real families are facing around kitchen tables just like this one."

She sidetracked for a moment to discuss her rise to the U.S. Senate but said the American dream has now "turned into a nightmare" for many.

Britt also attacked Biden on his handling of the migrant crisis at the southern border. In a particularly intense moment, she described the sexual assault of a Texas child trafficked "by the cartels."

"This crisis is despicable," she said. "And the truth is it it is almost entirely preventable."