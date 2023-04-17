Donald Trump Made Less Than $200 From Truth Social, Federal Election Commission Reports Reveal
Looks like Donald Trump isn't raking in the dough after all! The Federal Election Commission offered a glimpse inside the former president's earnings and finances since leaving the White House in 2021, and he brings in less than $201 from Truth Social, a social media platform he switched to after Twitter kicked him off in January 2021.
The 76-year-old made $5 million from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1 million from his NFT endeavor and $5 million in royalties through “DT Marks Oman LLC,” one of his overseas business ventures.
Trump also claimed he earned money from 16 different books, but most brought in less than $201, the filing reads.
Trump, who announced he would be running for president again in November 2022, seems to be raising some money amid his campaign, has he's gotten $34 million so far, mostly from being arrested and arraigned after he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
After the businessman's day in New York court on April 4, he spoke out about what happened when he returned home to Mar-a-Lago.
"We have to save our country. God bless you all. Never thought a thing like this could happen in America. From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign — remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations. Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine. The unconstitutional changes to election laws to not getting approvals from state legislatures, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into boxes," he began.
"Our country is going to hell," he continued. "Our elections are like those of a third world country. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump. I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."
