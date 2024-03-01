Donald Trump Childishly Calls California Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum' at U.S. Southern Border
Former President Donald Trump made headlines during a speech at the U.S.-Mexico border by referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom as "Governor Newscum."
The Republican frontrunner visited Eagle Pass, Texas, while President Joe Biden met with border agents in Brownsville. Trump, who has centered immigration as a key issue for the 2024 presidential race against Biden, criticized the current administration for the surge in migrants entering the country.
In his address, Trump took aim at Biden's immigration policies, attributing the increase in border crossings to the president. He accused Biden of having "the blood of countless innocent victims" on his hands due to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
Trump highlighted the change in border security, stating, "Three years ago, we had the most secure border in history... We had the most secure border, and people weren’t coming because they knew they weren’t going to get in."
Trump shifted his focus to Governor Newsom, criticizing him for offering benefits to undocumented migrants.
He stated, "Crooked Joe [Biden] has the blood of countless innocent victims... I mean, you look at what this governor Newscum from California. Isn’t that his name? Newscum. What he’s done to California is unbelievable."
Trump highlighted the perceived consequences of the promises made to migrants, such as free education and medical care, which he believes are attracting individuals to the state.
The former president also expressed concern for the welfare of military personnel and veterans, suggesting that resources are being directed toward undocumented migrants instead of those who have served the country.
Trump's comments have reignited the debate on immigration policies and their impact on various states, particularly California.
As OK! previously reported, while Trump was at the U.S. border, the former president said he was "absolutely" considering Texas Governor Greb Abbott as his running mate in the upcoming presidential primary.
In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump called the Texas governor a "spectacular man" who has "done a great job."
The 77-year-old also confirmed other names on his running mate shortlist, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, and Tulsi Gabbard.
Trump also brought up several cases where migrants murdered and raped people in the U.S. as a way to stoke the flames regard voters concern about the country's immigration policies.