OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Childishly Calls California Governor Gavin Newsom 'Newscum' at U.S. Southern Border

donald trump california governor gavin newsom newscum southern border
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump made headlines during a speech at the U.S.-Mexico border by referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom as "Governor Newscum."

The Republican frontrunner visited Eagle Pass, Texas, while President Joe Biden met with border agents in Brownsville. Trump, who has centered immigration as a key issue for the 2024 presidential race against Biden, criticized the current administration for the surge in migrants entering the country.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom newscum southern border
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently visited the southern border.

In his address, Trump took aim at Biden's immigration policies, attributing the increase in border crossings to the president. He accused Biden of having "the blood of countless innocent victims" on his hands due to crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

Trump highlighted the change in border security, stating, "Three years ago, we had the most secure border in history... We had the most secure border, and people weren’t coming because they knew they weren’t going to get in."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom newscum southern border
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom is heavily criticized on the right for his progressive policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump shifted his focus to Governor Newsom, criticizing him for offering benefits to undocumented migrants.

He stated, "Crooked Joe [Biden] has the blood of countless innocent victims... I mean, you look at what this governor Newscum from California. Isn’t that his name? Newscum. What he’s done to California is unbelievable."

Trump highlighted the perceived consequences of the promises made to migrants, such as free education and medical care, which he believes are attracting individuals to the state.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom newscum southern border
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Governor Newsom 'Newscum.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

The former president also expressed concern for the welfare of military personnel and veterans, suggesting that resources are being directed toward undocumented migrants instead of those who have served the country.

Trump's comments have reignited the debate on immigration policies and their impact on various states, particularly California.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump california governor gavin newsom newscum southern border
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom announced that he wouldn't be running for president in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, while Trump was at the U.S. border, the former president said he was "absolutely" considering Texas Governor Greb Abbott as his running mate in the upcoming presidential primary.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump called the Texas governor a "spectacular man" who has "done a great job."

The 77-year-old also confirmed other names on his running mate shortlist, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, and Tulsi Gabbard.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Trump also brought up several cases where migrants murdered and raped people in the U.S. as a way to stoke the flames regard voters concern about the country's immigration policies.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.